Adtech company Naritive takes a bet on attention over online impressions

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Local advertising technology (adtech) company Naritive aims to disrupt how businesses measure their return on investment for online marketing campaigns.

According to industry data from Grand View Research, the online and digital advertising market in South Africa is valued at about $8.28bn (about R170bn) for 2025/26.

Typically in online marketing, success is gauged, first, through visibility and reach. This is done by measuring the total number of times ads are shown on a screen, the impressions and the number of unique people who see an advertisement (the reach).

This is followed by measuring engagement, the percentage of people who click on an ad after seeing it, known as the click-through rate (CTR), and the number of likes, shares, or comments the ad has (the engagement rate).

On Tuesday, Naritive announced the launch of “Studio”, the first of four connected “attention intelligence tools” for use by its clients.

A number of companies appear to agree with this approach, with Naritive’s list of clients now including large advertising firms such as Dentsu, OMD, PHD, Group M, WPP and Publicis.

Corporate clients include Pick n Pay, the large banks, Netflix, H&M, Dis-Chem and Garmin.

Citing data from Lumen Research, Naritive CEO Nicolas van Zyl said 70% of viewable ads are ignored by consumers.

Nicolas van Zyl. CEO of advertising technology firm, Naritive. (SUPPLIED)

This means humans have subconsciously trained themselves to tune out programmatic display ads such as the banners framing content on websites.

“When you jump onto any website and advertising is displayed, most of the time, users completely ignore the ads that are on screen, let alone the ads that are not on screen,” he said.

“Chief marketing officers are paying for all those ads. That’s ineffective advertising … that doesn’t work in any meaningful way.”

Van Zyl said traditional digital marketing has heavily relied on reach and impressions, which he argues can often misinterpret data to tell a successful story that is not actually true to human behaviour.

To combat this “ad blindness”, Naritive positions itself between the business, the platform and the user to reinvent the programmatic display ad experience.

By embedding interactive features, the platform measures attention as a success metric — how long someone actively sits with and engages with an ad — rather than just tracking if the ad simply loads on a page.

“We now look at attention as our new metric for success,” Van Zyl said. “It demonstrates that your ad wasn’t just viewed and seen. It shows the customer engaged with the ad either through active attention or through an engagement.”

Historically, it was impossible to demonstrate such effectiveness of advertising content online, in terms of attention and engagement, beyond the traditional click-through metrics.

Van Zyl is selling his company’s approach and platform as a way for companies to increase returns on advertising spend.

“By leveraging our platform to do that [track attention], you will deliver better sales and commercial results for your business. We’re able to do that within one system as opposed to separate ecosystems, as would have been the case before.”

He is also proud that his company has been able to develop and build this technology in South Africa.

He said South African brands spend heavily on global platforms because they provide reach, established infrastructure and access to large audiences.

“But the commercial exchange is uneven. Local advertisers fund the media, South African consumers generate the attention and behavioural signals, and the platforms retain much of the revenue, data intelligence and intellectual property created through those interactions.”

Business Day