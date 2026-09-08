China’s tariff cuts deliver early savings for African exporters

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Standard Bank says Chinese new tariff regime could help African businesses widen their export markets and strengthen trade with China. Picture:

China’s removal of tariffs on qualifying African goods is already lowering the cost of exporting to the country, with early shipments showing savings for businesses, Standard Bank says.

African exporters from South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are among those using the new tariff regime, according to CEO of business and commercial clients Bill Blackie.

South African apples and wine, Kenyan coffee and Nigerian cattle-bone products are among the goods that have entered China under the arrangement. Zimbabwean tobacco, Kenyan avocado oil and West African cocoa are also moving under the regime.

South African apples previously faced a 10% tariff. The first shipment to clear customs at Shenzhen Bay Port, on the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border, generated savings of about 20,000 yuan (about R47,500), with the importer projecting annual savings of more than R23.45m based on historical import volumes, Standard Bank said.

More than 6,000 bottles of South African wine also cleared customs under the framework, generating tariff savings of about $3,090. The importer projected annual savings of about $735,300.

“The opportunity is not only to reduce landed costs but to broaden export destinations, improve route-to-market resilience and reduce reliance on a narrow set of trading partners,” Blackie said.

Standard Bank’s Africa Trade Barometer found Asian countries were the preferred trading partners for 35% of businesses surveyed across 10 African markets, up from 24% in 2024. China was identified by 67% of respondents as a source of materials, components and other goods used in production.

China’s zero-tariff policy took effect on May 1 and covers the 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. It extended existing duty-free treatment for least-developed African countries to 20 other countries, including South Africa.

The South African arrangement runs until April 2028 and applies to qualifying goods that meet China’s rules-of-origin requirements, meaning they must be sufficiently produced or processed in South Africa to qualify for the tariff exemption.

The tariff cuts come as South Africa and China deepen economic ties. The two countries signed a framework agreement on economic partnership in February covering areas including trade, investment and supply chains.

“Much of Africa-China trade remains invoiced in dollars, which introduces multiple currency conversions, adds costs and can slow settlement,” Blackie said.

Standard Bank said reducing those transaction costs could add to the benefit of the tariff cuts.

Business Day