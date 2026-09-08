Inside XM’s Traders Club: where trading goes beyond the markets

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Matchday hits differently when you’re watching one of rugby’s biggest rivalries from a VIP seat.

Few sporting occasions capture the excitement and prestige of a Springboks vs All Blacks clash, and XM’s Traders Club VIP members were treated to the ultimate matchday experience.

Guests enjoyed premium hospitality while witnessing rugby’s greatest rivalry in a world-class setting. The event also provided a unique opportunity for traders to connect with XM management and fellow VIP clients in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

While most traders focus on placing trades and seizing market opportunities, XM’s Traders Club goes a step further by rewarding clients beyond the charts.

More than a game, it was an opportunity to experience world-class rugby in style with fellow XM Traders Club members. (XM South Africa)

In an industry where rewards programmes often feel secondary, global broker XM has positioned its Traders Club as a way for traders to get more from every trade. It gives active traders the chance to unlock additional benefits simply by doing what they already do — trading.

The structure is built around five status levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Elite. As traders move through the ranks based on their trading volume, the benefits become increasingly valuable, reflecting XM’s commitment to rewarding traders for their activity every step of the way.

Clients earn XM Coins (XMC) with every eligible trade, which can be redeemed for withdrawable cash, trading bonuses, and a range of other rewards. The XM Members Area also provides a convenient hub for tracking progress and accessing rewards.

The markets bring traders together, but experiences like this create connections that go beyond the trading screen. (XM South Africa)

The recent VIP rugby event is just one example of the many perks available to Platinum and Elite Traders Club members. In addition to premium sporting events, the programme offers access to exclusive trips, luxury hospitality experiences, and other memorable moments that recognise loyalty while bringing XM’s most engaged traders together.

The growing emphasis on customer loyalty across fintech and online services reflects changing user expectations. While traders naturally prioritise execution, spreads, and platform performance, programmes like Traders Club add an entirely new dimension to the overall trading experience.

For traders looking for more than just market access, it’s another reminder of what sets the XM Traders Club apart. With no additional sign-up required, every trade brings clients one step closer to exclusive opportunities that few brokers can offer.

Learn more about XM’s Traders Club.

Visit the XM South Africa website to learn more.

This article was sponsored by XMZA.

Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under our EU-based entity. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, please visit the XM website.

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