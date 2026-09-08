Seismic activity claims miner at Harmony’s Moab Khotsong mine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Harmony Gold reports another in a spate of deaths at its mines. Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG

Harmony Gold has reported another death at its Moab Khotsong mine near Orkney after an employee died in a “seismicity-related” incident on Sunday.

The latest death comes less than three months after another employee lost their life in a fall-of-ground incident at the same mine on June 19, also due to seismic activity. The department of mineral & petroleum resources investigated that incident.

Harmony said on Monday that all relevant stakeholders had been notified and that an investigation led by the department was under way.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Nothing is more important than the safety of our people,” CEO Beyers Nel said. He said the company was committed to understanding the circumstances of the incident, learning from it and strengthening its efforts to prevent a recurrence.

Moab Khotsong is a deep-level underground gold mine near Orkney in the North West and is exposed to seismic risks associated with deep-level mining.

The latest death follows others at Harmony’s South African mines this year. In May, two employees died in a shaft engineering-related incident at Mponeng near Carletonville. Mponeng is among the world’s deepest mines.

In March, an employee died after an underground incident involving rock-breaking equipment at Target 1, another deep-level underground gold mine near Welkom in the Free State.

Harmony operates nine underground mines and one open-pit mine in South Africa, as well as surface operations. Its South African portfolio also includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Tshepong North, Tshepong South, Joel and Masimong.

Harmony said it was providing support to the family of the deceased employee and affected workers.

Business Day