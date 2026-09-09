Zambia taps Altron Security to roll out national digital ID system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Altron Security says it has reached the first milestone in a project to digitise government systems in Zambia. Picture:

Altron’s digital security business has completed work on a big government project in Zambia, the first milestone in the company’s plan to equip governments on the continent with digital security systems.

Altron Security is the cybersecurity and digital identity solutions arm of JSE-listed Altron. The unit was formed largely through the combination of Ubusha Technologies and LAWtrust. The group acquired Ubusha in 2020 for R360m, while the deal to take over LAWtrust was completed a year later for R245m.

On Tuesday, the government of Zambia and Altron Security announced the successful completion of the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority’s national public key infrastructure.

Altron won the contract to put this system in place three years ago.

This move establishes “the national trust foundation on which Zambia can build digital identity, electronic signatures and secure online government services”, said the partners.

A public key infrastructure (PKI) is the national system that issues and verifies digital certificates. It works like a passport office for the internet: it proves that a person, a business or a government website is genuinely who it claims to be.

The move puts the foundations in place for Zambia’s government to roll out a suite of digital services for its citizens.

Practically, a contract, licence application or a land record can now be signed and submitted online rather than printed, couriered and filed. A citizen can confirm that a government website or service is genuinely government and not an impersonation, said the partners.

In South Africa, Altron Security has had a long-running relationship with the government. Among many projects, the company has helped to spearhead the smart ID initiative with the department of home affairs for the past 13 years.

Altron Security MD Andrew Whittaker sees the opportunity to expand and service more governments.

“It’s our aim to build this for multiple countries across Africa. And Zambia is the first one,” he told Business Day in an interview.

This fits into Altron’s broader strategy of growing revenue from outside South Africa.

The great thing that Zambia has done is to take all of their digital trust services and link them together by creating this branch off which all of their trust services can now hang, he said.

Whittaker said this structure gives the government a national trust ecosystem but also more control over who is allowed to participate in it.

“If you really want to offer e-government services, you’ve got to be able, with a high assurance, to verify that a person was there and for them to be able to agree to something in the form of a digital signature. These are fundamental capabilities.”

For governments to properly invest in digital public infrastructure initiatives, “they’ve got to have the plumbing to ensure that there is trust in those systems. And these initiatives like national PKI systems are the things that make the real difference. You can do it without it, but everything becomes harder, more disparate and not integrated.”

Business Day