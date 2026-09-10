ASP Isotopes pitches SA helium project into tightening global market

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ASP Isotopes is positioning its South African helium project as a potential new source of supply to a global market that its CEO Paul Mann says is facing growing shortages.

Mann used the company’s capital markets day in London on Tuesday to highlight the growing strategic importance of helium, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing, medical imaging and rocket and spacecraft systems.

“We believe that helium is going to become increasingly scarce,” Mann said, pointing to the concentration of global supply among a small number of producers.

Qatar alone accounted for almost a third of global helium production in 2025, according to US Geological Survey data, making the market vulnerable to disruptions to production or exports, while Russian supplies have also been affected by export restrictions.

ASP acquired South African company Renergen in January, bringing the Virginia Gas Project in the Free State into the group.

The project is now moving towards helium production, with commissioning of its liquid helium plant under way. ASP said it expects to complete phase 1 and ramp up production during the second half of 2026.

The company has already secured a five-year take-or-pay helium contract with an Asian industrial gas company covering about 15% of expected phase 1 production, at an initial price of more than $600 per thousand cubic feet of contained helium.

The project also produces liquefied natural gas (LNG), with ASP having contracted most of its expected phase 1 LNG production. This gives the operation two commercial markets, with helium aimed largely at international customers and LNG supplying industrial customers closer to the South African operation.

The company said the proposed phase 2 expansion would be about 13 times the size of phase 1. ASP expects construction to start in the second half of 2026 and take about 44 months.

At the capital markets day, Mann presented phase 2 as a “potentially significant revenue generator”, with ASP targeting more than $300m in annual revenue and more than $250m in gross profit once the expansion is operating. The targets will depend on financing, construction and customer contracts.

The Virginia project has benefited from $40m in funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). ASP is seeking a further $750m in senior debt from DFC and Standard Bank South Africa for phase 2. The proposed funding still requires negotiations and binding agreements.

ASP expects its South African helium operation to contribute to revenue growth over the next 12 months, alongside growth in its US radiopharmacy business and commercial shipments from its stable-isotope facilities in Pretoria.

The company’s radiopharmacy business produces and distributes radioactive medicines used in medical imaging.

Business Day