Entrepreneurs with an edge: Bianca de Meyer of Be Supplied

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the property and construction sector, bringing a project to life can mean coordinating a long list of professionals, from architects and interior designers to contractors, suppliers and subcontractors.

Yet, with so many moving parts, there can be a crucial piece missing: someone making sure they all work towards the same vision.

That’s the gap Bianca de Meyer set out to address when she founded Be Supplied in Cape Town in 2018.

Here, De Meyer shares more about Be Supplied, the role of building long-term relationships in achieving success, and her vision for the business:

What does Be Supplied do — and what pressing problem does the business solve?

Be Supplied assists clients from the start of the property journey, whether that means identifying an investment opportunity, developing the design concept, establishing budgets and schedules of finishes, procuring materials and contractors, managing the renovation, or ultimately preparing and managing the property as an income-producing asset.

The problem we solve is fragmentation. We give our clients one central point of accountability across property, design, procurement, construction and management.

Ultimately, our job is to simplify what can otherwise be an incredibly complicated process.

In your line of work, relationships are the ultimate currency. How do you build and maintain impactful relationships across the property ecosystem?

For me, the foundation is trust, transparency and consistency.

We try to communicate openly, manage expectations early and treat every person involved in a project as an important part of the outcome.

I also believe strongly in building long-term relationships rather than constantly chasing the cheapest supplier or contractor for a particular job.

When you work with good people repeatedly, you understand their strengths, they understand your expectations, and there is a level of accountability that ultimately benefits the client.

I also think relationships are built in difficult moments. It’s easy to have a good relationship when everything is going according to plan; the real test is how you communicate and problem-solve when something goes wrong.

If you had to pick, which development project are you most proud of?

Interestingly, the projects I am most proud of aren’t necessarily the biggest ones.

The particular projects that stand out most are those where Be Supplied was involved across the entire lifecycle of the property — from the initial purchase, planning and design decisions through procurement, contractor coordination and renovation, all the way through to preparing the property to trade in the short-term rental market.

Those projects are incredibly rewarding because you can see the direct relationship between thoughtful design, disciplined project management and the eventual value of the property.

For me, the most satisfying moment is walking into a property at the beginning and seeing its potential when it may still be dated, dysfunctional or underutilised — and then seeing that vision come to life in the finished property, creating something that is both beautiful and commercially successful.

That transformation really represents what Be Supplied is about.

Design and architectural trends are constantly evolving. Which residential trends do you see becoming more prominent going forward?

I think we are moving away from homes that are designed simply to photograph beautifully and towards homes that genuinely perform better for the people living in them.

Sustainability and self-sufficiency will continue to be a major trend. In South Africa particularly, energy and water resilience are becoming part of good residential design rather than optional extras.

Solar, battery systems, water storage, intelligent energy management and passive design will increasingly be considered from the beginning of a project.

I also see a continued move towards natural materials, softer architectural forms and stronger indoor-outdoor connections. There is something timeless about stone, timber, textured finishes, natural light and landscaping being integrated into the architecture rather than added afterwards.

Flexibility will also become increasingly important. People want homes that can adapt — an office that can become a guest room, a separate suite that can generate income, or living spaces that can change as a family’s needs evolve.

Ultimately, I think the future of luxury will be less about excess and more about quality, functionality, sustainability and how a space makes you feel.

What are some of the high-priority future goals for Be Supplied?

The next chapter for Be Supplied is really about scaling the model without losing the personalised approach that has made the business successful.

One priority is to become involved earlier in the property investment journey. I want Be Supplied to help clients not only renovate properties, but identify opportunities, assess feasibility and understand the potential return before they purchase.

I would also like to expand our turnkey offering, particularly within Cape Town where an investor can essentially come to us with an objective and we can facilitate the entire process — from property acquisition, through to design, renovation, furnishing and, ultimately, rental or property management.

There is also a strong opportunity to continue developing the hospitality and property management side of the business, particularly for high-end short- and medium-term rental properties.

Longer term, I would love Be Supplied to become synonymous with a very simple idea: if you own, buy, renovate or invest in property in Cape Town, Be Supplied can connect the dots for you.

The objective isn’t necessarily to become the biggest business in the space. It is to build an exceptional ecosystem of trusted professionals and become the partner clients return to throughout the lifecycle of their property investments.

For more information, visit Be Supplied’s Facebook page, email info@besupplied.co.za or connect with De Meyer on LinkedIn or by calling 084 200 6740.

This article was sponsored by Capitec and Arena Holdings.

Capitec and Arena Holdings are in no way affiliated with Be Supplied.

About the ‘Entrepreneurs with an edge’ series

With its ‘Bank on better’ philosophy, Capitec is committed to supporting entrepreneurial success. That’s why it launched BizTalk in partnership with Business Day and Arena Events.

BizTalk is a business-focused platform bringing financial expertise and entrepreneurial insights to a series of events designed to help South Africa’s small businesses thrive.

At each event, one business owner stands a chance to win a R50,000* advertising package that can be used across leading Arena Holdings titles, including Business Day, Sunday Times and TimesLIVE.

As part of the prize, the winner is also profiled in Business Day’s ‘Entrepreneurs with an edge’ series, giving their business additional exposure to a wider audience.

Visit the Capitec BizTalk hub to learn more.

*Ts and Cs apply.