Mustek signals threefold rise in full-year earnings

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The group expects to report basic earnings per share of 195.78c-202.95c for the year to end-June, compared with 71.71c in the previous year. Picture:

Technology group Mustek says it will report full-year earnings that are almost three times higher than the previous financial year.

In a trading statement on Thursday, the group said it expects to report basic earnings per share of 195.78c-202.95c for the year to end-June, compared with 71.71c in the previous year.

HEPS — which strip out the effect of one-off financial events — are expected to come in at 200.83c-208.05c. This translates to an increase of up to 186% on the 72.73c reported in the previous comparable period.

According to Mustek, the performance was driven “mainly by a material reduction in finance costs and more favourable foreign exchange, supported by disciplined cost control and improved contributions from equity-accounted investments.”

Valued at about R892m on the JSE, Mustek is an assembler and distributor of information and communications technology products. The company was established in 1987. Its brand portfolio includes Acer, Asus, Samsung and Lenovo. It also owns and operates the Mecer brand of computing products.

A thinly traded stock, Mustek shares closed 5.95% firmer on Thursday at R15.50.

Business Day