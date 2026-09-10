Pan African expects HEPS to nearly triple on higher gold price

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Pan African Resources expects its full-year HEPS to almost triple, supported by higher gold prices and a rise in the amount of metal sold.

The gold producer said in a trading statement on Thursday that HEPS was expected to be between 17.35 US cents and 17.94c, compared with 5.89c in the previous financial year. This represents an increase of between 195% and 205%.

The company received $4,235/oz for its gold on average during the year, 54.8% more than a year earlier. Gold sold increased 38.3% to 272,373oz.

The cost of producing an ounce of gold is expected to be about $1,870 for the year, in line with previous guidance. The figure is based on an exchange rate of R17/$.

An increase of about $40m in the liability for share-based payments is also expected after the company’s share price increased during the year.

For the year to June 2027, production is expected to increase to between 280,000oz and 302,000oz, largely due to higher production from Tennant Mines in Australia.

The company’s South African gold portfolio comprises the Barberton and Evander mines in Mpumalanga, as well as the Elikhulu and Mogale tailings retreatment operations in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, respectively.

Tennant Mines is a gold operation in the Tennant Creek region of Australia’s Northern Territory, a remote mining area about 500km north of Alice Springs. Pan African completed its acquisition of Emmerson Resources in July, taking full ownership of the Tennant Creek goldfield and expanding its landholding in the region to more than 1,700km². The company expects Tennant Mines to contribute more to group production as the operation ramps up.

Tennant Mines produced 15,560oz in the first half of the 2026 financial year. Pan African expects production to increase in the second half and has set a medium-term target of about 100,000oz a year from its Australian operations as further deposits are developed.

Pan African will publish its full-year results on September 16.

Business Day