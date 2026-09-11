Chinese cars reshape used market as WesBank warns of resale risk

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FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi says increased competition in the new-car market has put downward pressure on used-car prices. Picture:

WesBank, one of South Africa’s largest vehicle financiers, says the entry of competitively priced Chinese cars has caused a structural change in the country’s secondhand car market, with prices in that segment of the market coming under significant pressure.

WesBank, owned by banking supermajor FirstRand, thus increased its provision for losses incurred when borrowers default on loans and repossessed vehicles are sold.

This move is to mirror the risk in the used motor vehicle prices “due to the new entrants to the South African market”.

FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi said increased competition in the new vehicle market has put downward pressure on the price of secondhand cars — as consumers opt for cheaper Chinese cars rather than second-hand cars.

Read: UK car finance commission probe provision hurts FirstRand’s earnings

“The prices of vehicles in South Africa have come down structurally due to increased competition. For example, if a consumer buys a car, in five years’ time one would be able to estimate how much they would resell it for. The dynamics in the resale market have changed a lot,” Vilakazi said.

“We are worried about what is going to happen to the used vehicles market when the time comes for consumers to have to sell them. So we have taken some provision for this.

“People now have a lot more alternatives when they are looking for a car. A consumer willing to spend R400,000 on a car today has many more options than, say, three years ago. For our customers, six out of every 10 vehicles we finance are Chinese brands, putting pressure on the traditional brands.”

The dynamics in the resale market have changed a lot. — Mary Vilakazi

Chinese brands such as Haval, Jetour, Omoda, Chery, and BAIC have become a regular sight on South African roads.

The country’s largest showroom, Motus, this month reported a 200% surge in the uptake of Asian brands since introducing more of these brands in the local market.

The new-vehicle market in South Africa is on a winning streak, as consumers snap up the Asian brands.

TransUnion’s first-quarter results show about 20% of the vehicles sold in the country in the quarter were Chinese brands.

The car industry experienced a strong improvement compared with the previous year, with industry sales up 15% to 632,997 units since June 2025.

WesBank has positioned itself to cash in on the popularity of Chinese cars.

“South Africa’s automotive sector faced challenges and growth opportunities, shaped by local and global trends. Chinese car brands are entering the market rapidly, offering advanced technologies, electric and hybrid options, and competitive pricing,” WesBank said.

“WesBank has partnered with several of these brands through multiple supplier and dealer alliance agreements, which bolstered advances in growth.”

Dealer funding solutions remain a strategically important capability in the franchise, with alliance portfolios forming a big component of the motor-retail book.

“These partnerships enabled WesBank to participate meaningfully in the expansion of Chinese OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] entering the South African market while maintaining strong origination quality and dealer relationships.”

South Africa’s vehicle trade deficit with its key Brics partners, China and India, reached R90bn last year, exposing the skewed trade between the country and its manufacturing-intensive allies.

The vehicle trade deficit, according to data from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), is more pronounced with China, with which South Africa ran a deficit of R57.7bn last year, putting pressure on the government to seek more favourable trade terms with Beijing.

South Africa exports predominantly raw and semiprocessed commodities such as platinum, chromium ore and gold.

China, by contrast, is exporting finished, higher-value products, including vehicles, electronics and industrial components — with its trade surplus with South Africa spanning several sectors.

India is also widening its vehicle trade gap with South Africa, with the EU remaining the indispensable market for South African-made vehicles.

South Africa’s car manufacturing industry accounts for about 22.6% of the country’s manufacturing output and represents about 460,000 highly skilled, direct jobs in its formal sector supply chain.

Read: Used-car buyers trade down as affordability bites, says AutoTrader

The surge in Chinese vehicle imports has led to a big market share increase from about 10% in 2021 to more than 20% by 2025.

Almost all Chinese car brands available in South Africa are imported directly from China, rather than being built locally.

However, this is changing. Chery plans to begin retrofitting a manufacturing plant in Rosslyn to start local vehicle production by end-2027.

India’s car manufacturing giant Tata Motors last year re-entered the passenger vehicle segment in South Africa after a six-year absence, backed by Motus, under an exclusive distribution deal.

Business Day