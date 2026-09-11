City Lodge revenue rises despite weaker domestic travel demand

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City Lodge Hotels lifted revenue and adjusted earnings in the year to end-June as higher room rates and cost control helped offset weaker demand for domestic leisure travel in the second half.

Revenue increased 10% to R2.2bn, while adjusted Ebitdar, a measure of operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent, rose 15% to R675m, it said.

Group occupancy rose to 58% from 56%, after reaching 62% in the first half. In the second half, higher fuel costs, inflation and interest rates weighed on discretionary spending and domestic travel.

Weekend stays and leisure breaks were particularly weak, City Lodge said in its results released on Thursday.

The hotel group raised average room rates by 7% for the year, with growth accelerating from 4% in the first half to almost 10% in the second half. The higher room rates helped offset lower occupancy.

Operating costs increased 9%, while operating costs per room sold rose 6%.

Profit for the year fell 5% to R203m, partly due to an impairment of deferred tax assets and unrealised foreign-exchange losses. Headline earnings per share rose 4% to 34.4c, while adjusted HEPS, excluding those items, increased 20% to 41.6c.

City Lodge generated R657m in cash from operations, up 20% from the previous year.

The group spent R234m on capital expenditure during the year, including refurbishments at hotels in Johannesburg, Gqeberha and Sandton.

It sold Courtyard Arcadia in December and closed City Lodge Newtown in March after deciding not to renew its lease. Both hotels had been loss-making.

City Lodge bought back and cancelled 38-million shares for R153m during the year, reducing the number of shares in issue by 6.4%.

The board declared a final dividend of 11c a share, taking total dividends for the year to 19c, up from 15c in 2025.

The group plans further refurbishments across its hotel portfolio in the year ahead, while pursuing expansion opportunities in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Construction of an additional 53 rooms at City Lodge Waterfall City is scheduled to start in September.

Business Day