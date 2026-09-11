PODCAST | FNB referral arrangement set to fuel growth in Sourcefin’s SME funding business

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Sourcefin combines access to transactional funding with expert supply chain support to help SMEs turn growth opportunities into orders delivered.

Fintech platform Sourcefin aims to capitalise on its new referral arrangement with FNB to grow its specialist SME funding business in South Africa, enabling more small businesses to turn growth opportunities into orders delivered.

Founded in 2020, Sourcefin specialises in transactional products such as purchase order financing, tender financing, invoice discounting and trade finance, typically operating with a minimum deal size of R250,000.

It focuses on providing funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that would otherwise struggle to access financing from traditional banks and lenders because of their financial history, or lack thereof.

In business, cash flow often dictates survival.

“And unfortunately, in a lot of cases, where an SME has an unbelievable opportunity but just can’t get the cash to deliver, they would fail,” says Sourcefin’s chief strategy officer Jedd Harris in a recent episode of the Business Day Spotlight podcast ― listen to it below.

“That’s why so many businesses are closing their doors within three to five years. Cash flow truly is the fuel that keeps that business growing.”

Bridging the SME funding gap

Harris says there’s an estimated R350bn funding gap for small businesses in South Africa, with the large majority of these enterprises unable to secure traditional bank loans.

Alternative lending is growing to fill this void, with well over 100 new SME funders having entered the market over the past five years.

Harris points to growing institutional confidence in the alternative lending space, citing Futuregrowth Asset Management’s R150m investment in Sourcefin in December 2024.

He notes that referral agreements between traditional financial institutions and specialist funders are also increasing, underscoring the value of such players in the market.

The referral arrangement between Sourcefin and FNB regarding purchase order financing is one example. It allows the bank to refer eligible SMEs to Sourcefin for consideration* when its own lending mandates prevent it from providing funding directly.

Traditional lenders focus heavily on creditworthiness, historical cash flow, collateral, and track records, meaning they evaluate where a business has been rather than its current opportunities.

“It’s not because the banker doesn’t want to [provide the SME with funding], or doesn’t see the opportunity. It’s just that their hands are tied by a mandate that prevents them from extending the term,” Harris explains.

“It goes to a credit committee, which says ‘Unfortunately guys, they don’t meet the mandate, we have to reject.’”

Referral arrangements with the likes of Sourcefin therefore give banks a solution for customers that may struggle to get funding, while increasing their ability to hold on to those clients.

Sourcefin’s supply-side expertise

Sourcefin has an edge in offering SMEs purchase order financing due to its origins inside a consumer goods development and distribution business, SMD Technologies.

This experience on the “supply side of a deal” informs the way Sourcefin evaluates a business before financing it.

Rather than solely assessing credit history, it considers three core criteria:

Character: Can the SME be trusted to honour its commitments in good faith? Delivery capability: Can the business actually fulfil the order? End-buyer reliability: Is the SME’s client capable of paying in full and on time?

Sourcefin mitigates fulfilment risk by providing SMEs with in-house supply-chain support, project management and direct access to a vetted network of more than 2,000 suppliers.

According to Harris, this supply-side expertise has helped Sourcefin maintain a bad-debt rate of below 2% (all-time) in what he describes as a highly risky market.

Helping SMEs find the right ‘Funding Fit’

While alternative lending has grown in the country, many SMEs are unaware that specialised funding products exist for specific transactional needs.

“Whenever I go and interact with SMEs at conferences and I ask them, ‘If you need funding, what are you typing into Google?’, they’re not diagnosing the problem that their business has with the funding that exists to specifically solve that problem,” says Harris.

He notes that business owners still search for terms like “loan for my business” online, which leads to traditional lending channels. Over time, the rejections from such channels work to reduce the motivation to continue with such processes.

To address this, Sourcefin created its Funding Fit Diagnostic tool to help business owners match their specific need — funding a short-term deal versus long-term business capital, for instance — to the right financial product, even pointing them to a funder better positioned to help where Sourcefin is not the right fit.

This article was sponsored by Sourcefin.

*All assessments and credit decisions are made solely by Sourcefin, in line with its own credit and risk processes; a referral does not guarantee that funding will be offered.