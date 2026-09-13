Smart-energy company founders detail investment plan for R260m war chest

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Plentify is a smart-energy company operating in South Africa and the US that specialises in using data to improve power savings and efficiencies for homeowners. File picture:

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Local energy technology start-up Plentify, which had earmarked part of its nearly R260m war chest to expand internationally, says South Africa remains a key area of growth.

Plentify is a smart-energy company operating in South Africa and the US that specialises in using data to improve power savings and efficiencies for homeowners. By connecting everyday appliances such as water heaters, batteries and solar inverters, Plentify’s technology enables them to draw power when it’s cheapest and cleanest.

Last year, the company concluded an oversubscribed series A funding round that brings its total capital raised to nearly R260m since inception.

In an interview with Business Day, Jon Kornik, CEO and co-founder of Plentify, said: “We’ve deployed the capital into continuing to grow our business and to grow our product line. We continue to invest in marketing for the solar and property segments. On the product side, we launched SolarBot for individual homes and as a microgrid controller for residential estates.

“As part of the capital we raised, one of the big purposes we earmarked was international expansion. We’ve got pilots [running] in the UK and Ireland. But actually, one of the biggest surprises of 2026 has been how much bigger the South African opportunity is than we anticipated.”

Plentify is known for having developed a device called HotBot, which can be attached to solar or geyser systems, helping to monitor energy consumption and use. The company has partnered with other energy players, including Herholdt’s Group and Wetility Energy, to distribute the product.

In addition to Wetility, Plentify’s home energy management system is being deployed by Balwin Properties to improve its solar yield and deliver cheaper power to residents.

Kailas Nair, co-founder and chief growth officer, says funding the company’s operations from trading activity would be ideal, but the growth plan would need additional debt and equity capital.

“Our favourite type of funding is revenue. It shows our product is real, customers like it, and they’re willing to pay for it. And we’re certainly seeing good traction on the customer side.”

Being a hardware business, Plentify’s capital needs are quite significant. As such, the company has started to raise small amounts of debt to procure and manufacture its hardware products, Nair said.

“I expect debt will continue to be an important part of our capital stack,” he said.

On the equity side, “We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had investors who have backed us from inception. Many of them have invested in us over multiple funding rounds, so it’s great to see their conviction.”

The company’s latest funding round was led by Secha Capital, Buffet Investments and a South African family office, with participation from existing investors E3 Capital and Fireball Capital.

Plentify also received new financial backing from Endeavor SA’s Harvest Fund and Satgana.

Kornik sees an opportunity to continue investing in South Africa, using Plentify “to enable a much more effective [electricity] grid system”.

He points to Chinese manufacturer Deye’s decision to partner with Plentify to bring more battery capacity to the market as an indicator of the local opportunity.

In July, the companies announced the exclusive partnership aimed at building “Africa’s largest residential virtual power plant”, connecting more than 160,000 residential batteries into a distributed energy grid with about 2.7GWh of capacity, all managed through technology.

This partnership will bring “double the battery capacity to the market than Eskom’s entire large-scale battery programme, which we can deploy in a fraction of the time at a fraction of the cost”.

“It’s opportunities like this that make us really excited about the future liberalisation of the South African energy markets and the role that we could play.”

Looking to the next 18 to 24 months, Nair said, “We’re going to have to continue driving customer growth and collect revenue.

“Debt is going to be important because it’s a more efficient way to manage our working capital requirements.

“We have an ambitious growth plan ahead of us. And certainly, we could deliver a portion of that plan without raising additional equity capital, but I think our ambitions are much bigger, so we’ll probably have another equity raise in the future.”

Business Day