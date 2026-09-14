Lesaka tasks Kagiso Khaole with leading Africa expansion

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Fintech group Lesaka Technologies continues to look for acquisitions that will help to extend its reach outside South Africa.

This comes as the group refines its strategy around the types of businesses it plans to retain and grow in its international portfolio.

The JSE and Nasdaq-listed business has said a big part of its strategy is expansion on the African continent. So far, a large part of the progress has come down to acquisitions. The group’s R1.6bn purchase of financial technology operator Adumo in 2024 gave it a foothold in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Kenya, beyond South Africa.

CEO Lincoln Mali and his team aim to extend this by earmarking a part of their war chest for deals in other African countries.

Mali told Business Day that this is a top priority on his agenda.

To do this, the group has tasked merchant division head Kagiso Khaole to lead this international push “through acquisitions or relevant partnerships”, he said.

Khaole previously led the Africa expansion for Elon Musk’s Starlink and is a former GM for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber.

Second on the priority list is “bolt-on acquisitions as long as they meet our criteria and go through the hurdles that our capital committee wants us to go through”.

Third is building and cementing a culture for Lesaka. This is part of the group’s broader work to integrate the various businesses bought in recent years under one operating structure.

In addition to Adumo, the group has made a number of notable acquisitions locally, including Connect Group, Recharger and the still to be finalised takeover of Bank Zero.

“It’s easy to build and buy the businesses, but to make them work like an orchestra needs the conductor to understand that they are not the one playing the music,” said Mali.

“How do we make our staff in one province able to do their jobs but within the context of One Lesaka? How do we make people working in one of our buildings in Cape Town, and in another in Joburg, all live with our new values?”

“That piece remains a very important part,” he said, explaining that “we can buy all of these businesses but not get the synergies or the collaboration because the organisations still operate as they were [separately]. That’s a big focus that I’m driving.”

Coming back to the international portfolio, Mali said the group was refining its strategy around which businesses to keep and grow.

“There are some businesses in the old Adumo stable that we’re sunsetting, particularly in those areas where it’s just single product businesses,” he said.

“What we are holding onto are those merchants that do more with us, that are sticky with us, and not those customers that are single, acquiring, and nothing else.

“We’re trying to create scale in acquiring and software. So, we have sunsetted businesses like ATM. Again, because we want to focus on the things that are going to be critical for us going forward.”

Business Day