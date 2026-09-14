Prudential Authority slaps R28m penalty on Capitec over Fica failures

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The South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) has fined Capitec Bank R28m in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) over failures in its anti-money-laundering controls, including inadequate customer due diligence and monitoring.

South Africa has been working hard to remove any remaining weaknesses in its financial system that could inhibit its ability to combat money-laundering and terrorist financing after exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist last October.

The global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog had put the country on the list in early 2023 after identifying such shortcomings.

The R28m sanction against Capitec — of which R5.5m is conditionally suspended for 36 months — follows a R56m fine the authority imposed on the bank in 2024.

It comes after an inspection conducted in 2023 which found the bank had failed to “adequately conduct customer due diligence, enhanced due diligence and ongoing due diligence on sampled client files”. The PA also issued five cautions against Capitec.

Customer due diligence requires banks to establish who their customers are, understand the nature of their financial activities and assess the risk that they could be using the bank for money-laundering or other financial crime.

The R28m included a R10m penalty over Capitec’s due diligence failure and R5m for inadequate enhanced due diligence, which involves additional checks on customers or business relationships that present a higher risk of money-laundering or terrorist financing.

Another R5m is related to inadequate ongoing due diligence, which requires banks to continue monitoring customers and reassessing their risk after an account or relationship has been established, and R3m was for Capitec’s failure to provide adequate ongoing training to employees.

The balance of R5m related to weaknesses in Capitec’s risk-management and compliance programme, the framework a bank uses to identify, assess, monitor and manage risks related to money-laundering and terrorist financing.

The authority found weaknesses in Capitec’s controls for customer and payment screening, terrorist-property reporting and financial sanctions. It said the bank had implemented manuals covering anti-money-laundering name and payment screening without obtaining management approval beforehand.

It also could not provide evidence that it had documented and approved processes for reporting property linked to terrorist activity before the PA notified it of the inspection.

The PA found further weaknesses in the bank’s compliance framework relating to terrorist-property reporting and financial sanctions, which are measures aimed at preventing dealings with sanctioned individuals and entities.

In December 2024 the PA sanctioned Capitec after inspections conducted in 2021 and 2022. Capitec said in January 2025 those inspections covered customer due diligence, transaction monitoring and reporting obligations for the period from 2017 to 2022.

On Friday the authority also announced sanctions against Ninety One Assurance and Al Baraka Bank over separate Fica compliance failures.

Business Day