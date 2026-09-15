Another Harmony employee dies after seismic event at Mponeng mine

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An employee tragically lost their life at Harmony Gold’s Mponeng mine following a seismic event. Picture:

Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that an employee died at its Mponeng mine in the West Rand of Gauteng on Monday after a seismic event.

This follows the death earlier this month of an employee at Moab Khotsong mine, near Orkney, also in a seismicity-related incident.

This brings to eight the number of employees who have lost their lives at Harmony’s operations this year. Harmony operates some of the world’s deepest mines.

The miner said on Tuesday that the latest incident occurred following a seismic event in an underground working area.

Work in the affected area has been suspended while a thorough investigation is conducted to determine the circumstances and identify any additional measures needed to strengthen safety controls and risk management practices, it said.

“Harmony extends its sincere condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues. Support is being provided to those affected.”

The department of mineral and petroleum resources and other stakeholders have been notified.

Harmony said it remains committed to improving safety across its operations through strengthening critical controls, training and development, learning from incidents and working in partnership with all its stakeholders to eliminate loss of life and create safer workplaces.

In January, an employee died in a locomotive-related incident at Harmony‘s Moab Khotsong mine near Orkney. This was followed by a death of an employee in an accident involving rock-breaking equipment at its Target 1 mine in the Free State in March.

In May, two employees died in a shaft engineering-related incident at its Mponeng mine near Carletonville. A month later an employee was killed at its Moab Khotsong mine, near Orkney, in a seismicity-related fall-of-ground incident.

In July, an employee lost her life following an incident at the TauTona service shaft, near Carletonville.

Harmony operates nine underground mines and one open-pit mine in South Africa, as well as surface operations. Its South African portfolio also includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Tshepong North, Tshepong South, Joel and Masimong.

Business Times reported recently that the department of mineral and petroleum resources is concerned about the safety of mineworkers after an increase in accidents industry-wide.

Safety in the mining industry has improved, with fatalities declining to a record low of 41 in 2025, from 42 in 2024, but there have been more than 30 fatalities so far in 2026, according to reports.

The deaths have occurred across all mining operations — gold, platinum and diamonds.

David Msiza, the chief mines inspector at the department, told Business Times that safety in the platinum industry is a challenge.

“We are really worried about the platinum mines,” Msiza said.

Transport-related accidents, particularly underground rail, contribute to problems in the platinum sector.

Last month, Impala Platinum resolved to temporarily halt production at Impala Rustenburg for a week to focus on a safety reset after an increase in incidents. Impala said the reset underscores its commitment to ensure that employees return home safely after every shift.

Impala CEO Nico Muller said although the company did not have fatalities at its mining and processing operations during the six months to end-December 2025, an increase in serious safety-related incidents at Impala Rustenburg prompted the decision to halt operations.

“This safety reset reflects our belief that strong safety outcomes require continuous vigilance, meaningful workforce engagement and disciplined execution. It is the right action to take at this time,” he said.

Business Day