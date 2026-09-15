Court annuls BEE certificate requirement for property practitioners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The declaration that part of the definition is invalid has been suspended for 24 months from confirmation by the Constitutional Court. Picture:

A high court judgment has struck down a requirement for property practitioners to hold a “valid BEE certificate” before obtaining the certificate required to practise, finding that the provision was too vague to operate as a lawful condition of entering or remaining in the occupation.

The high court in Pretoria, in a judgment handed down last Tuesday, also narrowed the definition of who can be regarded as a property practitioner, finding that the law was broad enough to bring private property owners selling their own assets, as well as people who merely publish property advertisements, within the regulatory framework.

The case was brought by business association Sakeliga, which challenged parts of the Property Practitioners Act on behalf of its members and in the public interest, arguing that the law was too broad and imposed an irrational BEE certification requirement on practitioners.

The ruling matters because a fidelity fund certificate is required to practise as a property practitioner. Without one, a person cannot lawfully operate in the industry.

The concern was not with transformation as a policy objective, but with the way the BEE requirement had been framed in law.

The legislation required practitioners to have a “valid BEE certificate” but does not set out what document qualifies, who must provide it or what level of compliance is required.

That uncertainty was compounded by the broad-based BEE framework, which allows different forms of proof depending on the size and nature of an enterprise, including sworn affidavits for some smaller businesses. The parties before the court also differed on what should constitute valid proof.

“The difficulty is accordingly not merely one of interpretative complexity,” judge Elmarie van der Schyff said.

The problem went to the operation of the law itself. Practitioners could not be expected to know what they had to produce to satisfy a requirement that could determine whether they were allowed to practise.

Van der Schyff rejected an attempt to resolve the uncertainty through interpretation, saying this would require the judiciary to make choices that belonged to parliament.

To sustain the requirement, Van der Schyff said the court would have to decide whether the required proof was “a verification certificate, a sworn affidavit, a CIPC [Companies and Intellectual Property Commission] certificate or some other recognised instrument”.

It would also have to determine who should provide it and what level of broad-based BEE compliance should apply.

“Those choices are not supplied by the statutory text,” Van der Schyff said. “They are matters of legislative design.”

“The transformation objective may permissibly be pursued through legislation,” Van der Schyff said, but legislation had to identify the documentary requirement, the people to whom it applied and the standard to be met.

The judgment then turned to the definition of a property practitioner.

It found that the definition appropriately covers developers, promoters and people commercially involved in selling, marketing or advertising property interests. But its wording also extended to activities that were harder to justify.

A private individual selling their own sectional-title unit, for example, could fall within the definition simply because of the type of property being sold.

Van der Schyff said there was no rational basis for treating that owner differently from someone selling a freestanding property they owned.

“The difficulty is narrower,” the judge said. The problem was attaching “the status and regulatory consequences of a property practitioner to a private owner solely because of the form of the proprietary interest disposed of”.

The definition could also capture someone whose role went no further than hosting or publishing an advertisement placed by another person.

The ruling therefore draws a line between substantive participation in the property market and simply providing the medium through which another person advertises property.

The declaration that part of the definition is invalid has been suspended for 24 months from confirmation by the Constitutional Court, giving parliament time to amend the legislation.

The BEE requirement is subject to immediate interim relief. Pending Constitutional Court confirmation, the regulator may not refuse to issue a fidelity fund certificate solely because of the BEE requirement.

Business Day