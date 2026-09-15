DBSA targets the gap between infrastructure plans and projects ready for funding

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The Development Bank of Southern Africa, headed by CEO Boitumelo Mosako, pictured, says a shortage of finance-ready projects is constraining infrastructure investment as it seeks to fund more projects. Picture: Business Day/

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) wants to increase the number of infrastructure projects that are sufficiently developed to attract funding.

CEO Boitumelo Mosako said the availability of projects that has reached the stage where they could be funded remains a constraint on infrastructure investment.

Projects often require further development and preparation before lenders and investors can commit funding, leaving a gap between infrastructure plans and projects that are ready to proceed.

To remedy this, the DBSA plans to become more involved in developing and preparing projects before they reach the financing stage. The bank will seek to increase the number of projects ready for funding.

The DBSA on Monday reported a 47% increase in net profit to R7.8bn for the year ended March 2026. Sustainable earnings, a measure of underlying profit, rose 44.6% to R7.4bn.

CFO Zodwa Mbele said lower funding costs supported earnings during the year, while credit pressure increased in parts of the portfolio, particularly transport, municipalities and energy.

Net interest income increased 5.6% to R8.9bn as funding costs fell. Profit included a R1.4bn gain from increases in the value of some DBSA investments. The gain came from an increase in the value of investments and other financial assets held by the bank, rather than from their sale, the development bank said.

The DBSA provided R20.7bn in new funding during the year through loans and investments, 18.3% more than the previous year.

At the same time, the bank recorded a deterioration in some measures of credit quality. The gross nonperforming loan ratio increased to 3.9% from 3.2%. The allowance set aside for potential credit losses rose to R15.8bn from R14.9bn, although the amount charged against profit for credit losses fell 38% to R930m.

Mbele said the higher allowance “reflected changes in credit risk, growth in the lending portfolio and economic conditions”. About R38bn of the DBSA’s assets are outside South Africa, where the bank has additional exposure to country and foreign-currency risks.

Municipalities account for about R31bn of the bank’s exposure. Mbele said the DBSA generally still receives contractual payments from municipalities but has been restructuring or extending loans to municipalities under financial pressure.

The bank seeks to bring in more private sector funding of infrastructure. Mosako said the DBSA will work with other institutions and private investors, with municipal infrastructure among the areas being targeted.

The DBSA has approved a strategy for critical minerals, and the bank’s role would be to finance infrastructure supporting the sector rather than invest directly in mining operations, Mosako said.

The bank provided $637m to projects elsewhere in Africa during the year and is targeting a 60:40 split between South Africa and the rest of the continent.

On the bank’s outlook, Mosako said it is to focus on expanding the infrastructure pipeline and working with partners to mobilise funding.

“Our outlook is simple,” she said. “Scaling impact through stronger execution.”

Business Day