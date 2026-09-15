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Kenyan court cancels Vodacom’s $2.1bn takeover of Safaricom

Judgment cites arbitrary pricing and competition concerns over sale of state’s share

2 min read
Mudiwa Gavaza

Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology Correspondent

A mobile phone centre operated by Safaricom in Nairobi. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Vodacom's acquisition of Kenyan operator Safaricom is on hold after the high court in Nairobi struck down Vodacom's acquisition of the government's 15% stake in Safaricom. Picture: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Kenya’s high court has nullified Vodacom’s R36bn takeover of East Africa’s largest mobile provider, Safaricom, a decision the South African mobile operator says it will appeal.

For now though, the court’s ruling is a major blow to what had been seen as a signature transaction for the JSE-listed Vodacom while also taking out almost $2.1bn from Kenya’s state coffers.

The case

At the heart of the matter is the contestation regarding the constitutional validity of the transaction. In its judgment on Tuesday, the court said Kenya’s government had failed to have robust public consultations about the deal, that the pricing framework for Safaricom’s valuation was arbitrary and that competition implications of an effective takeover had not been considered.

The ruling comes a few months after Vodacom announced the acquisition of Safaricom after winning a major court case in that country, making the acquisition effective from June 30.

But the transaction hit a roadblock earlier this year when the high court issued conservatory orders freezing the state’s plan to sell shares to Vodafone Kenya and Vodacom as a way to complete the deal. Certain activists said the process to sell those shares lacked public participation and undervalued the business.

In June, the Court of Appeal in Nairobi granted the attorney-general’s application and lifted a conservatory order related to the acquisition, thereby allowing the transaction to proceed.

The main petition by activists led by Kenyan politician Tony Gachoka was heard on June 29.

Move for control

Vodacom made its move on Safaricom in December last year. According to the deal terms, the group was set to buy a 15% shareholding in Safaricom from the Kenyan government and a 5% shareholding from Vodafone, increasing its stake to 55%, for $2.1bn.

Vodacom was to acquire 12.5% of the issued shares in Vodafone Kenya — an effective 5% stake in Safaricom — from Vodafone International Holdings for $500m, resulting in it owning 100% of Vodafone Kenya.

The second part of the transaction involved Vodacom, via Vodafone Kenya, acquiring 15% of Safaricom from the Kenyan government for $1.6bn.

It is the sale of the government’s stake that has now been struck down.

“Vodacom will review the judgment and its implications. As interim steps, an appeal against the decision will be lodged with the court of appeal as well as an application to stay the matter until an appeal is heard,” the group said in a statement on the JSE’s newswire.

Business Day


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