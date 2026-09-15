Optasia puts FirstRand shareholding to use with new FNB products

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Banking group FirstRand is already putting its investment in fintech operator Optasia to good use with a new lending product already on offer through its FNB business.

The JSE-listed lender took an initial 20% stake ahead of Optasia’s listing in November 2025 and upped it to 26.1% in March 2026. Established in 2012, Optasia has grown into a significant banking proposition, distributing more than $15m in credit daily, processing 1.5-billion credit decisions every month and operating across 38 countries.

On Monday, Optasia CEO Salvador Anglada demonstrated that its strategic partnership with FirstRand has continued to deepen.

The group’s collaboration with FNB has progressed into product development and implementation, including the integration of Optasia’s decisioning capabilities behind FNB Connect’s airtime-advance proposition and the development of a cash-advance proposition within the FNB wallet ecosystem.

“We continue expanding the distribution channels, the rails where we can distribute our services. In the past it was well concentrated in mobile wallets and mobile operators but more and more we are expanding towards the banking sector,” said Anglada as the group reported earnings for the half year to June 2026.

FNB Connect is the bank’s mobile virtual network operator business, competing with other nontelecom operators now offering mobile services such as Capitec Connect and Standard Bank Connect.

“Both services are up and running in South Africa. We will see how they are going to progress, but it’s the beginning of this collaboration. We have a rich pipeline of opportunities that we are working with them on,” Anglada said.

And there are “additional opportunities and services in different countries across Africa”.

Earlier in the year, former FNB CEO turned Optasia chair Michael Jordaan hinted at the potential value that could be created between Optasia and FirstRand units such as FNB.

“The FNB partnership creates a platform for potential expansion across South Africa and into Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique and Ghana — markets where Optasia’s model of embedding credit within digital distribution is well suited to the competitive landscape,” he said at the time.

Anglada explained the mechanics of the partnership to Business Day.

“First of all, they have their customers, the ones that use the wallet or FNB Connect. They allowed us access to some of the data so we can provide credit scoring and calculate credit limits.”

“We work together also on the experience. How we’re going to disburse and how the customer is going to collect that specific amount of money,” he said.

Given its status as a bank, FNB also became a source of funds for Optasia’s lending activity.

“They became a source of funds or the lender on record, which means that they will use their balance sheet in order to provide that credit and advances to the customer,” Anglada said.

“Our mission as usual is to be the enabler. We integrate, end-to-end, the whole service allowing us to make the disbursements happen to the right customer based on the right credit decisioning.

“When we put together these two pieces, what we’re going to have is the possibility to expand disbursement and distribution among the different customers and users of FNB.”

Mindful of the risk that comes with lending, Anglada said, “We’re going to apply all our knowledge, algorithms and technology to be sure that the default levels are well under control.”