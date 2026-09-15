Optasia to soon offer electricity lending through Finergi acquisition

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Only 46% of prepaid electricity meters in the Bay have been reset

Fintech operator Optasia has begun work to offer electricity lending products, a market that is virtually untapped in the countries in which it operates.

In March, the JSE-listed group said it had agreed to acquire Finergi Global for $30m (R497.6m at the time).

Based in Dubai, Finergi’s tech allows people to buy electricity on credit with prepaid meters functioning as digital wallets. Customers can access credit via a mobile request, with amounts paid back when the next electricity top-up purchase is made.

This system works in a similar fashion to the airtime lending that was core to Optasia’s rise, which helps to explain its attractiveness and strategic value to the latter.

The electricity lending, dubbed “Extra Power”, becomes the third line of business for Optasia, in addition to its legacy airtime credit services and fast-growing microfinance solutions.

During an investor presentation on Monday, Avi Lasarow, CEO and co-founder of Finergi, said the market is being driven by the acceleration of electrification initiatives, such as the World Bank’s “Mission 300” programme, an initiative targeting electricity access for 300-million people by 2030.

The initiative also has support from the African Development Bank and coincides with a rollout of prepaid electricity across countries that Optasia operates in or sees the opportunity to expand to.

“There’s a policy incentive to actually roll out these prepaid meters, of which Finergi has approximately 53% of patent protection in these Mission 300 countries.”

The Finergi service targets consumers with small, irregular incomes who cannot always pay upfront for prepaid electricity. While the rollout of prepaid meters solves debt problems for municipalities, it creates a temporary lack of access for these consumers, which Finergi aims to bridge.

“So many of our target consumers actually have small irregular incomes and are not always paying for the prepaid electricity and that’s what Extra Power solves. It gives that ability as needed, and when needed,” Lasarow said.

Pilots for the platform are live in three countries: Namibia, Uganda and Lesotho. Finergi expect to launch pilots in Zambia and Guinea-Conakry in the second half of the year, with Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Ethiopia in the pipeline, and future plans for Indonesia, Egypt, Benin, Kenya, Rwanda and Cameroon.

While local prepaid specialist Blu Label Unlimited already has a similar offering in South Africa with its “BlueAdvance” product, Optasia CEO Salvador Anglada is confident that the overall market is still nascent and that the group has early advantage in its markets.

“We are the first ones in most of the markets. It’s a market that is maturing. The number of prepaid meters is growing steadily and we expect that the number of meters in 10 years will be multiplied by three over the ones that we have today. We’re talking about moving from 140-million meters to close to 500-million meters,” Anglada said.

Lasarow said Finergi plugs directly into the billing systems of utility providers and central debt ledgers. This proprietary platform allows them to read how much debt is outstanding and secure a recovery position anywhere the consumer transacts in the market.

“Very important for the utility company … electricity generated and not used is lost, so what we actually do is provide efficiency for the utility company because they’re able to essentially sell more electricity at a time of need,” he said.

Subject to regional data protection laws, the data gathered through Finergi could potentially be used to enhance Optasia’s overall data and improve credit eligibility scoring.

Business Day