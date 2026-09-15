Pepkor sells 65% logistics stake to YW Capital-RMB’s IronOak for R2.25bn

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Pepkor has inked a R2.25bn deal with YW Capital’s IronOak property platform, which is buying three of the retailer’s logistics properties in a transaction that hands Pepkor about R2bn while it retains a 35% stake in the portfolio.

The transaction, which was completed last week, will see IronOak acquire a 65% interest in Badger Properties, the company that owns the three distribution centres.

“The capital tied up in the three distribution centres does more for Pepkor in our core retail business than it does sitting in property. The deal allows us to release the bulk of this capital while retaining a stake in the portfolio and long-term occupation of the facilities,” said Pepkor head of asset management Shaun Barnard.

The properties remain integral to Pepkor’s operations, housing distribution facilities used by its Pep and Ackermans businesses across Southern Africa.

Barnard said the transaction was driven by the retailer’s capital allocation priorities, with the group seeing greater value in deploying the capital elsewhere in its business.

The portfolio includes about 280,000m² of gross lettable area across the Pep and Ackermans distribution centres in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Pep distribution centre in Kuilsriver in the Western Cape.

“The deal is structured as a sale-and-leaseback, with Pepkor continuing to use the distribution centres under 15-year leases while IronOak takes majority ownership,” Pepkor said.

The retailer can put the about R2bn raised from the deal towards growth elsewhere in the group while retaining a 35% stake, it said.

IronOak said the Pepkor deal gives its industrial and logistics property platform a foothold in the sector, with the portfolio providing a base from which to pursue further investments. The platform was established by YW Capital and RMB.

YW Capital CEO Mesh Pillay said the platform would target similar transactions involving businesses that want to raise capital from property assets while continuing to use them.

“These properties help keep Pepkor’s retail operations moving. Through IronOak, we are bringing long-term capital to assets that businesses depend on, while giving property owners greater flexibility in how they fund their operations,” Pillay said.

IronOak said it would also pursue deals beyond retail, targeting businesses that own industrial and logistics properties and want to free up capital for growth or investment in their core operations.

RMB senior transactor Keenan Jacobs said the bank’s involvement was aimed at providing IronOak with the capital and financing capability to build a larger property platform.

“Building a scalable real estate platform requires the right partner, structure and conviction,” Jacobs said.

RMB’s role included providing investment capital, financing and structuring support. YW Capital and RMB acted as transaction advisers to IronOak.

Business Day