Pepkor grows stores and market share but consumers are squeezed

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Pepkor is continuing to expand its retail footprint as South Africa’s biggest store network battles to maintain its position in a difficult consumer market. Picture:

Pepkor is continuing to expand its retail footprint as South Africa’s biggest store network battles to maintain its position in a difficult consumer market.

The retailer said it ended the first 10 months of its 2026 financial year with 6,677 stores, after opening 195 new stores and adding another 541 through acquisitions.

Its footprint is now almost twice the size of Shoprite’s, which has about 3,710 stores across its network. Shoprite remains the country’s largest retailer by market capitalisation, sales and total revenue.

The continued expansion comes as Pepkor says consumers across Southern Africa remain under pressure, with less money being spent on clothing, footwear, home and beauty products. Promotional activity has also remained high across the retail market, it said.

Even with this, Pepkor’s retail sales increased 9.8% during the 10 months to July, or 5.2% when acquisitions are excluded. Like-for-like sales, which exclude acquisitions, increased by 3.1%.

Pepkor said it outperformed the market and gained market share based on July data from the Retailers Liaison Committee, adjusted for acquisitions and store closures.

The performance was led by Pep, the group’s “discount leader”. Pep’s total sales increased by 5.4%, while like-for-like sales grew 3.4%.

The picture was weaker at Ackermans. Total sales increased by only 0.4%, while like-for-like sales fell 1.3%. Pepkor said Ackermans was affected by lower lay-by sales and low levels of recommended selling price inflation. It has introduced several merchandise initiatives to improve product execution.

Speciality was another strong performer, with total sales increasing 51.5%, helped by the acquisition of Legit. Pepkor said the newly acquired business performed above expectations.

The group’s furniture and electronics business also remained in a challenging market, although Lifestyle delivered a resilient performance.

The figures show that Pepkor is continuing to add stores while its existing retail network faces a market where consumers have less money available for discretionary spending.

Acquisitions are also playing a growing role in the expansion. Of the 736 stores added during the period, 541 came through acquisitions.

At the same time, Pepkor is making changes to how it uses its capital. It recently completed a sale-and-leaseback of three distribution centres, unlocking about R2bn, it said. The group will continue operating the facilities under 15-year leases and plans to use the proceeds to fund growth opportunities and reduce net debt.

The group is also expanding beyond its traditional retail operations. Its financial services revenue increased 28.6%, driven by products including FoneYam and Abacus Insurance, while online sales increased 38.9%.

Pepkor said its +more customer platform had more than 18-million members by the end of July.

The group expects its 2026 earnings growth to be moderated by the subdued retail environment, a high comparative base and investments in its long-term growth platforms.

“The board remains confident in the group’s medium-term HEPS growth guidance of 10%-15% for financial year 2027 and beyond, based on the group’s defensive market position, resilient performance and implementation of strategic projects,” it said.

Business Day