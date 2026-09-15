Premier expects jump in earnings after RFG deal

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Premier has invested in bakery sections and network upgrades to drive operational efficiencies.

Premier expects earnings to rise by more than a fifth in the six months to end-September as the food producer begins to see the benefits of its acquisition of RFG Holdings.

The group said on Tuesday that EPS is expected to increase 22%-32%, while HEPS is expected to rise from 560c to 683c-739c.

Revenue is expected to increase 35%-45% after the completion of the RFG acquisition on March 30.

Premier issued 37.5- million new shares as part of the transaction, increasing its weighted average number of shares by 27% to 164-million, it said. The RFG business has since been integrated into Premier’s Culinary division.

According to the group, volume growth across several categories, improved efficiencies and operational execution had contributed to the increase in operating earnings.

Premier has also continued to invest in its manufacturing and distribution network. In September, the group commissioned a new bakery in Middelburg with the capacity to produce 8,000 loaves an hour. The bakery replaces smaller, older facilities in Potchefstroom and Vereeniging and will supply the eastern region of South Africa.

Construction and installation work is also under way at more than 10 sites across Premier’s manufacturing and distribution network.

Canned fruit

The trading update comes as Premier continues to deal with problems in parts of the former RFG business.

Premier said in July that it would not reopen its Fruit Processing Western Cape facility in Tulbagh for the 2026/27 fruit-harvest season due to the deteriorating economics of the global canned-fruit industry.

The decision affects 424 employees and has already triggered a Competition Commission investigation into whether proposed retrenchments could breach conditions attached to Premier’s acquisition of RFG.

Premier said the costs of dealing with the closure would result in financial losses for the group, but it did not expect these to materially change its financial guidance.

The company is also continuing its share repurchase programme.

Premier bought back 1.13-million shares in July for about R207m. This followed the repurchase of 1.81-million shares for about R323m in March.

The July shares are still awaiting delisting from the JSE.

The group will release its full results for the six months to September on or around November 10.

Business Day