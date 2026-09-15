R22bn Omnia bid by Solar Industries signals confidence in South Africa: CEO

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The R22bn offer from Indian conglomerate Solar Industries to buy fertiliser and explosives group Omnia is a vote of confidence in South Africa’s industrial capabilities, says the target firm’s CEO, Seelan Gobalsamy.

The deal comes as Indian firms continue ploughing billions of rand into Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Gobalsamy said Solar, which set up a base in South Africa a decade ago, made an unsolicited offer for Omnia, which made financial sense for the group and opened possibilities of accelerated growth on Solar’s balance sheet.

“This deal represents about R22bn inflow into South Africa. It’s obviously worth being paired with a fellow Brics country, for that is worth it. Solar is a very strong brand and the largest explosives company in India,” Gobalsamy told Business Day on Monday.

“Putting these two brands together and having them continue growing will be good for both companies. This whole deal is about accelerating growth, and there are not many cost-cutting synergies involved.”

As with deals of this nature, Solar will delist Omnia from the JSE and run it as a private company, ending the group’s nearly 50-year stay on the local bourse.

Solar is listed in India, where it commands a market capitalisation of more than R340bn. Omnia has spent the past eight years fixing its balance sheet and pursuing an aggressive growth strategy.

Putting these two brands together and having them continue growing will be good for both companies. This whole deal is about accelerating growth, and there are not many cost-cutting synergies involved. — Seelan Gobalsamy, Omnia CEO

The company in 2019 issued a rights issue via 100-million new shares priced at R20 per share, raising R2bn to pay down debt.

The management spent the next three years fixing the company, changing the capital allocation and selling the noncore assets, focusing the business on agriculture and mining.

The turnaround worked out with the group reporting significant growth over the past five years, reflected in the share price, which grew from R20 upon the rights issue to R100.

The group splashed R6bn on dividends and special dividends. It spent money making a few acquisitions, including a minority equity stake in Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explosives Technology as part of a strategic partnership.

Gobalsamy said the Solar deal is a great offer for shareholders and has unlimited growth opportunities.

“Talking about growth, there are markets where we are both putting effort into growing, like Australia. We would both like a much bigger business there. I think this will probably lead to another merger and acquisition to see how we can combine forces,” he said.

“There is also an opportunity in our agriculture business to go into new markets. There is also an opportunity for Solar’s businesses to come into South Africa and bring some of their advanced technologies and research and innovation. Omnia is also investing in Canada and the US, and these are markets where we can use Solar’s manufacturing capabilities.”

Solar was founded by Satyanarayan Nuwal, who is worth about $6.6bn, according to Forbes. The group put through an irresistible offer to take ownership of Omnia, which has a presence in 23 countries.

Solar is offering R134.50 per share — a premium of 30.98% to Omnia’s closing share price of R102.69 on the JSE on September 10, the last business day before Omnia told the market there was an offer on the table to buy the business.

It is a premium of 14.30% to Omnia’s closing price on the JSE of R117.67 on Friday — the last business day prior to Monday’s announcement — and a premium of 35.73% to its 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of R99.09 up to and including September 10.

Solar serves customers in more than 90 countries, and it possesses an international manufacturing footprint spanning 11 countries.

Manish Nuwal, MD and CEO of the Solar Group, said Omnia is a high-quality business it has long admired.

“We have great respect for what the Omnia team has created and see significant potential to build on these strengths as part of the Solar Group. The proposed transaction represents an important step in our international growth ambitions,” Nuwal said.

The Solar and Omnia tie-up comes just a year after Indian pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma bought out minority shareholders in Adcock Ingram for R4.2bn in a deal that valued the group at R12bn.

Adcock is the maker of medicine cabinet staples such as Panado, Corenza-C and Compral.

In turn, South African companies have identified India as a key growth engine, chief among them Sanlam, which has a significant presence in the Asian economic powerhouse through its stake in Shriram, India’s second-largest retail nonbanking financial company.

Business Day