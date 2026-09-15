Sun International wins order forcing Times Square hotel to change name

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Hospitality and gaming giant Sun International has won an order forcing Times Square Hotel (Pty) Ltd to change its name after the Companies Tribunal found the name was confusingly similar to the former’s Time Square trademark.

The tribunal found the hotel’s name could lead members of the public to believe incorrectly that the business was connected to Sun International.

The decision, handed down by presiding member Richard Bradstreet on September 1, follows an application by Sun International against Times Square Hotel and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). According to the order, the CIPC was joined only in respect of the “consequential relief” sought should the hotel fail to comply with the order, and Sun International sought no costs against it.

Sun International operates the Time Square casino and entertainment complex at Menlyn Maine, Pretoria. Its hotel in the complex was renamed from The Maslow Time Square to Time Square Hotel on February 5.

Times Square Hotel (Pty) Ltd was registered on August 19 2024, with its registered office in Umhlanga, Durban.

According to the order, Sun International objected to the company’s name, arguing that it was too similar to its registered Time Square trademark and could wrongly suggest a connection between the two businesses.

Sun International’s Time Square trademark is registered in classes 41 and 43, covering food, drinks and temporary hotel accommodation. Both applications were filed in April 2013. It also holds two composite Sun Time Square trademarks registered in 2016.

The tribunal found, “The dominant and memorable element of the first respondent’s name is the expression ‘Times Square’.”

It found that the difference between “Time Square” and “Times Square” was insignificant, describing them as near-homophones in everyday speech. It said the risk of confusion was real and substantial.

“Conceptually they convey the same idea. The single added letter does not shift the dominant impression created by the name, and it is upon the dominant impression, imperfectly recollected, that the ordinary customer acts.”

The ruling follows a similar decision from September 2022, when objections by Sun International against Times Square Ballito, Times Square PMB and Times Square Cape were upheld. In those cases, the tribunal also found that adding an “s” did not sufficiently distinguish the names from Sun International’s trademark.

According to the tribunal, the company did not participate in the proceedings.

Sun International filed its application on July 13 and served the company by e-mail. A deputy sheriff also delivered the papers to the company’s registered address in Umhlanga. The sheriff reported that the person served claimed the company was unknown at the address and that another business occupied the premises. Despite this, the tribunal held that service had been properly effected.

The company was required to respond by August 13 but failed to do so. Sun International then applied for a default order on August 19.

The tribunal said there had also been correspondence and telephone discussions with the company’s director between September last year and March this year, during which the company was repeatedly asked to change its name.

In granting the order the tribunal found that Times Square Hotel’s name did not comply with the Companies Act. It ordered the company to adopt a new name that does not consist of, incorporate, or remain confusingly similar to the Time Square trademark.

The company has three months from the date it is served with the order to change its name and amend its memorandum of incorporation. If it fails to comply, the CIPC must replace the company’s name on the register with its registration number until a compliant name is adopted.

“The first respondent’s name is therefore such as would reasonably mislead a person into believing incorrectly that it is associated with the applicant,” reads the order.

The tribunal did not make a costs order against the company.

Business Day