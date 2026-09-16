Harmony mine deaths reach 46 in five years, fuelling safety scrutiny

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Harmony Gold has reported another death at its South African operations, drawing scrutiny of its safety operations. Picture:

Harmony Gold, which operates some of the deepest underground mines on Earth, has reported another death at its South African operations, taking the group’s toll over the past five years to 46 as its safety record comes under increased scrutiny.

The company, with a market cap of R200bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday a worker had died at its Mponeng mine following a seismic event — the eighth death reported by the group so far this year, with such incidents becoming a regular occurrence.

Tuesday’s announcement follows the death earlier this month of an employee at Moab Khotsong mine, near Orkney, also in a seismicity-related incident.

The group, chaired by Patrice Motsepe, has fared worse than its gold peers on safety this year, with Gold Fields, Pan African Resources, and DRDGold reporting no deaths, while Sibanye-Stillwater has reported two.

Harmony head of investor relations Jared Coetzer said the recent incidents are “deeply regrettable”, particularly after the company’s lowest recorded lost-time injury frequency rate of 5.05 per million hours worked in the 2026 financial year.

“Our South African underground mines operate in complex, deep-level environments where seismicity, ground conditions and other mining-related risks require constant vigilance. While these conditions are challenging, they do not lessen our responsibility to prevent harm,” Coetzer said.

“Our focus is on learning from each incident, strengthening our controls and taking decisive action where gaps are identified to ensure a nonrecurrence of incidents.”

The department of mineral & petroleum resources said 33 mineworkers had died on duty by late July, a toll that, if it continues at the same pace, could end a run of improving safety figures.

In 2025, the South African mining industry recorded 41 deaths, marking a record annual low and a 91% improvement on 484 deaths in 1994.

Impala Platinum in July temporarily suspended mining activities at its flagship Rustenburg complex in South Africa after six worker deaths over the past year and a rise in serious underground safety incidents.

The company initiated a comprehensive safety reset on July 24–28 to strengthen operational controls and prevent further incidents.

Harmony, Coetzer said, was also advancing technology-enabled safety initiatives aimed at keeping people out of harm’s way where practical.

“Through Thibakotsi, our humanistic culture transformation programme, we are embedding personal ownership, supported by our accountability model, risk response protocol and disciplined learning from incidents.

“The purpose is not only to hold people accountable but also to ensure that unsafe practices are corrected and that lessons are embedded across the organisation,” Coetzer said.

“At management level, safety performance forms part of the company’s accountability framework and is reflected in leadership scorecards. Leaders are expected to demonstrate visible safety leadership, ensure effective risk controls and take ownership of safety performance in their areas of responsibility.

“Harmony remains committed to eliminating loss of life and creating safer workplaces through leadership, accountability, technology, training and partnership with employees, unions, regulators and other stakeholders.”

In January, an employee died in a locomotive-related incident at Moab Khotsong. This was followed by the death of an employee in an accident involving rock-breaking equipment at its Target 1 mine in the Free State in March.

In May, two employees died in a shaft engineering-related incident at its Mponeng mine near Carletonville. A month later an employee was killed at Moab Khotsong in a seismic-related fall-of-ground incident.

In July, an employee lost her life following an incident at the TauTona service shaft, near Carletonville.

Harmony operates nine underground and one open-pit mine in South Africa, as well as surface operations. Its South African portfolio also includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Tshepong North, Tshepong South, Joel and Masimong.

Business Times reported recently that the department of mineral & petroleum resources is concerned about the safety of mineworkers after an increase in accidents industry-wide.

Business Day