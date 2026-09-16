Leadership overhaul at African Bank after C-suite turmoil

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African Bank board chair Thabo Dloti says the lender is determined to turn the performance of the business around. Picture:

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African Bank has appointed acting CEO Zweli Manyathi to the role on a permanent basis, after securing the necessary approvals from the Prudential Authority and increasing its retirement age to accommodate the CEO, who reached the group’s retirement age in August.

This is as the embattled lender seeks to stabilise its C-suite, following the ousting of Kennedy Bungane earlier this year as CEO and the abrupt resignation last week of CFO Anbann Chetti.

Board chair Thabo Dloti said the lender was determined to turn the performance of the business around.

“African Bank enters this critical phase with a strong leadership team of seasoned banking executives and a clear succession framework. The bank’s leadership structure is designed for continuity, blending long-serving institutional knowledge with high-calibre external talent to execute its strategy,” Dloti said.

“The bank’s leadership is anchored by Manyathi, a seasoned banking executive with a proven track record across retail, business and commercial banking. His appointment, approved by the Prudential Authority, followed a rigorous governance process and emphasises the board’s confidence in his ability to steer the group through its next chapter.”

Manyathi has moved with speed to form his leadership via internal and external appointments.

Happy Ralinala has taken over the key role of CEO of the group’s personal banking franchise, while former Absa business banking executive Keketso Motsoene will run the business and commercial division, where he is expected to lead the integration of new acquisitions.

Bongani Mageba, the former CEO of Telesure Investment Holdings, takes the reins at African Bank’s insurance business. Linda Mthenjane will lead the group’s human resource department as it grapples with a section 189A process as part of cost-cutting measures.

Given Mabena was appointed acting CFO.

Continuity and expertise

Manyathi backed the new appointments to help in getting the group back on a profitability path.

“This blend of internal continuity and external expertise is purposeful. It ensures the bank has the capabilities required to integrate recent acquisitions, remove duplication and drive efficiencies across the group,” Manyathi said.

“Full-year 2026 is a transition year as the bank enters its consolidation phase. The bank is positioning itself for significant benefits flowing from its consolidation strategy. With the right leadership in place and a clear focus on execution, African Bank is building a resilient, efficient and sustainable banking group.”

The group then splashed out billions of rand to achieve greater scale and diversification through several transactions:

2022: acquisition of Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn;

2022: acquisition of the assets and liabilities of UBank; and

2024: acquisition of key commercial banking units from Sasfin Bank for R3.25bn.

However, earlier this year the lender walked away from the proposed R5bn acquisition of Eskom’s home loan book, shortly after parting ways with Bungane in March.

The new leadership cohort have their work cut out for them to shore up market confidence in the group. The lender reported a net after-tax interim loss of R624m for the six months ended March 31, driven by rising credit impairments, integration challenges and the costs associated with its expansion strategy.

Credit impairments increased to R1.78bn due to higher-than-expected default rates. To steady the ship, Manyathi has embarked on a cost-cutting programme involving branch consolidation — a move that could result in up to 1,200 job losses and the closure of 90 branches.

Manyathi said the group was handling the restructuring with the care the process deserves.

“This is a necessary step to reduce duplication and secure long-term sustainability,” Manyathi said. “The process is being conducted in good faith, with full disclosure and meaningful consultation through CCMA-facilitated engagements with Sasbo and non-union staff representatives. Affected employees are being given a meaningful opportunity to be heard.”

Business Day