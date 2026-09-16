Pan African Resources profit more than doubles, dividend and buyback planned

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Pan African Resources' higher gold production and prices lifted earnings, while rising production costs are expected to weigh on margins in FY27. Picture: REUTERS/NQOBILE DLUDLA/FILE

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Pan African Resources’ profit more than doubled in the year to June 30 as higher gold production and a firmer price received for the metal lifted earnings, with the miner approving a share buyback as it returns more cash to investors.

Profit increased 153.8% to $356.9m (about R5.8bn), while headline earnings per share rose 199.5% to 17.64 US cents (about 287c).

The board proposed a final dividend of 65c a share, taking the total dividend for the year to 77c a share. It also approved a share buyback of up to R500m, with shares bought back to be cancelled.

The increase in earnings was driven by both production and the gold price. Group production increased 38.6% to 272,310oz, while the average price received rose 54.8% to $4,235/oz. Revenue more than doubled to $1.16bn.

Net cash generated from operating activities increased 259.6% to $557m. The stronger cash generation left the group with $185.8m in net cash at the end of June, compared with net debt of $150.5m a year earlier.

The higher gold price was accompanied by higher production costs. Pan African’s all-in sustaining cost (AISC), which measures the cost of producing and sustaining gold production, rose 16.7% to $1,867/oz.

Costs are expected to rise further in the 2027 financial year, with AISC forecast at $2,075-$2,175/oz. Pan African said higher electricity prices and other production inputs would contribute to the increase.

The company expects production to increase to between 280,000oz and 302,000oz in the next year. Its Tennant Creek operations in Australia are expected to produce 48,000oz to 52,000oz, after a slower-than-expected ramp-up at the Nobles gold operation in FY26.

Pan African is developing the White Devil open-pit mine at Tennant Creek to supply higher-grade ore to the Nobles processing plant. The first blast took place in August.

In South Africa, production at the Evander underground mine in Mpumalanga increased 68.4% to 46,854oz, while Mogale Tailings Retreatment, a tailings retreatment operation in Gauteng, increased output to 51,927oz from 30,806oz following its expansion.

The Barberton underground operations in Mpumalanga produced 71,997oz, up 5.6%.

At Barberton, Pan African plans to start mining at Royal Sheba in early 2027. The project is expected to produce about 40,000oz a year once it reaches steady production.

The company expects to make a final investment decision in December on the Soweto Cluster tailings project, subject to permitting, financing and board approval. The proposed operation would require about $216m of capital and produce between 35,000oz and 40,000oz a year.

At Evander, the company is studying the development of the Poplar gold project, a gold deposit that could support an underground mine producing about 100,000oz a year for more than 20 years.

Pan African Resources said it completed its acquisition of Australian gold explorer Emmerson Resources in June, consolidating its interests in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field in the Northern Territory.

Business Day