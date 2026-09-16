PODCAST | How AI is reshaping product development at Standard Bank

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Andrew van der Hoven, chief digital and product officer for Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank.

Africa’s largest lender, Standard Bank, is moving beyond experimental artificial intelligence (AI) tools as it seeks to embed AI more deeply into product design, customer operations, and internal workflows.

Since AI became mainstream following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, organisations have been under pressure to derive value from the generative form of this technology.

Andrew van der Hoven, chief digital and product officer for Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank, says the new tech has compelled the bank to think differently about how it develops the multitude of the products and services available to customers.

He discussed this in a recent episode of the Business Day Spotlight podcast — listen to it below.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1717937">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Overall, Standard Bank’s position is that the next phase of AI in banking will not be defined by technology alone. It will depend on how effectively banks combine human judgement and machine intelligence with trusted data to solve customer and business problems faster.

Problem-solving approach

Putting this into practice, Standard Bank is using AI to improve the way its teams work and solve customer friction points, rather than adopting the technology for its own sake, said Van der Hoven.

“You have to start with the client problem ... Otherwise, what can happen is that the technology can potentially start looking like the solution for every single problem and it might not be,” he said.

One way the bank has successfully embedded AI capabilities into its customers’ day-to-day banking journeys is by shifting away from traditional interactive voice response phone menu systems (“press one for your account balance, press two for ...”) to natural language processing. This allows customers to explain what they need in their own words.

As such, addressing routine queries is increasingly automated, freeing up human bankers for more complex interactions.

“About 65% of everything that our clients ask us [on our digital platforms] is actually resolved with those AI technologies. So people can get those answers quicker, they’re much more accurate, and if needed, they can [be transferred to a human] team member who is ready and willing to assist them,” he said.

We can develop solutions between 50% and 70% faster — Andrew van der Hoven, chief digital and product officer for Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank

Generative AI is also helping sharpen the skills and improve the creativity of Standard Bank’s product development teams, while significantly cutting product development cycles.

“We can develop solutions between 50% and 70% faster,” said Van der Hoven. “We can get prototypes out a lot quicker.”

He explained that, using AI, the bank can prototype hundreds of different ways a product could exist and ask customers which they prefer before moving into development.

“In the past, we would have had to make an expert judgement call. We then would have developed this product, made it go live, and then only at that point really worked out whether it worked or not.”

Driving AI adoption

Standard Bank is building internal infrastructure and capabilities to support the adoption of AI among its employees.

“We have developed our own internal ‘harness’, which is effectively the technology around a large language model that enables it to take our own context around what problems we’re trying to solve and speed that up,” Van der Hoven explained.

More than 20,000 of Standard Bank’s employees are already actively using AI, and the bank is investing in training to empower its staff to thrive in an AI-enabled future.

“We had a conference in early July with about 1,200 of our team members to understand AI, build skills and importantly introduce tools to them.”

The willingness of the bank’s employees to embrace AI is illustrated by the uptake of one of these tools, which Van der Hoven said went from fewer than 50 users to more than 1,000 “overnight”.

The true competitive advantage

According to Van der Hoven, having access to a powerful AI model won’t necessarily give a bank a lasting competitive edge. Such models could become increasingly commoditised and widely available.

“The durable advantage really lies in Standard Bank’s trusted data and our deep relationships with our clients and how we integrate that with our culture to deliver these brilliant solutions,” he said.

Generative AI is actually far more challenging than many of the other technological revolutions — Andrew van der Hoven, chief digital and product officer for Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank

Van der Hoven believes generative AI is “actually far more challenging than many of the other technological revolutions” for financial institutions, partly because its outputs are inherently probabilistic.

For this reason, Standard Bank builds privacy, legal and security considerations into the design and development of its AI-powered solutions from the outset.

“Trust is core to what we do,” Van der Hoven added, stressing that human oversight is not regarded as a “side item”, but is fundamental to the process. “It’s part of our DNA.”

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.