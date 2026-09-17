Datatec to seize AI infrastructure opportunity

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Technology group Datatec continues to double down on the opportunity in AI infrastructure.

AI investment has grown exponentially in recent years, sparked by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022.

Jens Montanana’s company has benefited from this investment, with Datatec saying AI infrastructure investment is driving demand for its products and services.

For now, it appears that the group sees this as the biggest opportunity for current and future growth, outlining the strategy in an investor presentation released on Wednesday.

As more AI computing moves to the enterprise and edge facilities, Datatec says the trend is shifting demand to markets in which it operates, hence the opportunity.

While in the past data processing was mainly done through data centres, the market is moving towards smaller computing facilities that are closer to businesses and customers — where the computing is needed.

This concept, referred to as “edge data centres” or “edge computing”, is one of the main trends that Datatec is looking to take advantage of.

“As AI workloads travel away from the hyperscale core, the greater the demand for partners who provide multi-vendor integration, security and ongoing management,” said the group.

“Complexity increases demand for trusted partners with design, integration and lifecycle capability and distributors who orchestrate a fragmented value chain.”

With operations in more than 50 countries, the group is one of the JSE’s largest ICT services firms. It operates predominantly from two main divisions, Logicalis and Westcon International, the latter distributing security and networking technology products.

The group sees opportunity for both units, with integration being done by Logicalis and distribution handled by Westcon.

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For instance, Logicalis “designs and integrates AI-ready infrastructure”, while specialising in AI & network security, including managed security, and capability in “edge and hybrid operations as managed services”.

Westcon, on the other hand, “manages supply complexity at scale”, specialising in product availability, inventory and financing.

This comes a month after Datatec said it will return more than R7bn to shareholders through the payment of a special dividend.

This follows the conclusion in June, through its subsidiary Westcon International, of agreements with Atlantic Park Strategic Capital II Designated Activity Company and Atlantic Park Strategic Master Fund III for the refinancing of the Westcon International Group Holdings (WIGHL), the intermediate holding company of the Westcon group of companies, and a minority investment in WIGHL.

Proceeds from the transaction components generated cash proceeds to Datatec of about $434m.

Montanana and his team have been fighting to restore the value Datatec has lost over the years. Most of the decline is attributed to its international operations, the bulk of its business, which have struggled over the past decade, resulting in a series of corporate actions to slim the group down.

It assembled a team from global investment bank Lazard to assist in unlocking value. The company said it is considering all options, including separate listings of Logicalis and Westcon International or selling to a larger group.

Datatec has also recently embarked on an acquisition spree, expanding into new countries and regions, including Poland and the Balkans.

Business Day