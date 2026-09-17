Grindrod eyes more Maputo cargo as Transnet opens network to private operators

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Freight, port and logistics services group Grindrod plans to deepen the Port of Maputo in Mozambique in the second half of 2027, enabling the entry of Capesize vessels. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu/Sowetan

Grindrod plans to expand its Maputo operations as South Africa’s freight rail reforms create an opportunity for the group to move more cargo through the port.

The freight, port, and logistics services group plans to increase annual capacity at its Matola terminal in Mozambique from 7.3-million tonnes to 12-million tonnes by the first half of 2027. It has also identified an initial 400,000-tonne opportunity on the Belfast-Komatipoort railway in Mpumalanga, which forms part of the rail link to Maputo, from 2027.

Grindrod outlined the plans at the RMB Big Five Investor Conference on Wednesday, saying export volumes in the region were increasing while changes to South Africa’s freight rail system were creating opportunities for additional capacity.

The reforms allow private operators to access parts of Transnet Freight Rail’s network, with the infrastructure remaining state-owned. Grindrod is among the logistics groups looking to use the network to move cargo by rail.

Read: How SA plans to win back bulk export volumes from Maputo

The company did not say whether the 400,000 tonnes represented contracted cargo or a potential volume it expects to capture.

South Africa’s rail reforms are intended to increase the amount of freight carried by rail by allowing private train operators to compete for access to the network.

The first 11 private train operating companies were approved in March, with operations expected to start from April 2027. Collectively, they are expected to add capacity for up to 24-million tonnes of freight a year, but the rollout will depend on access to the network and the ability of operators to establish services.

The government has said the reforms are intended to improve use of the network and attract private investment into freight logistics.

Grindrod also plans to deepen the Port of Maputo in the second half of 2027, enabling Capesize vessels to enter the port. A container depot and handling facility at Richards Bay is planned for 2028.

The developments come after a strong first half at Maputo, where port volumes rose 29% to 8.4-million tonnes in the six months to June. June was a record month, with 1.6-million tonnes handled.

Group revenue rose 19% to R2.8bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 52% to R884m. Headline earnings were broadly unchanged at R593m.

Cash generated from operations rose 28% to R561m, while Grindrod increased its interim ordinary dividend by 6% to 24.3c a share.

Business Day