Orion Minerals cracks Bank nod for Glencore-linked Prieska funding

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The Bank's approval clears a condition for $250m in funding, allowing Orion Minerals' Prieska project to move into procurement and contracting ahead of construction.. Picture: 123RF/CITADELLE

Orion Minerals has received Reserve Bank approval for an agreement with Glencore to provide funding for the Prieska copper-zinc project in the Northern Cape.

The approval clears a condition of the February funding agreement with Glencore, which involves funding from outside South Africa linked to future sales of copper and zinc concentrate from Prieska.

It allows work on the project to move into procurement and contracting, with Orion gaining access to $250m (R4.06bn) for construction and start-up and up to $50m available early for initial works, subject to conditions.

The first copper and zinc concentrate is expected about 13 months after project funding becomes available.

The company said it was also drilling deeper underground to investigate five areas where there may be additional mineralisation. It has appointed drilling contractor Torque Africa to carry out the work.

At its Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape, Orion has finished pumping water from the old mine, giving it access to previously flooded underground areas.

The company said it is reassessing the development of Okiep, including the mining plan and infrastructure requirements, to determine the capital needed and how the project proceeds.

Orion is an Australian company listed on the ASX and JSE that is developing two copper projects in the Northern Cape. Prieska is the company’s main development project, while Okiep is at an earlier stage.

The company reported a narrower operating loss of A$12.69m (R146.7m) for the year to end-June, from A$15.36m previously. The loss was affected by contractor and advisory costs, exploration expenditure and finance income, mainly interest on preference shares.

Orion raised A$15.4m in May to advance the Prieska and Okiep projects and completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in Okiep in March. It is also participating in BHP’s 2026 Xplor programme, which provides equity-free funding and access to BHP’s exploration expertise.

Business Day