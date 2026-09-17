Retailers slug it out as FMCG sector faces middle-market squeeze

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South Africans are increasingly opting for premium and budget products in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, while mid-market offerings face growing pressure according to market research. Picture:

South Africa’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is experiencing intensified competition as consumers increasingly split their spending between value and premium products, squeezing the traditional middle market.

According to consumer intelligence and market research firm NielsenIQ (NIQ), the trend is driving a “barbell effect”, with consumer demand increasingly skewed towards premium and budget products, while mid-market offerings face growing pressure.

NIQ found that consumers are influenced by what they are purchasing, the context of the purchase and the value they believe it offers.

“The same South African shopper can trade down to a cheaper product in one category, buy a premium product in another and switch between brands in others according to promotions, pack sizes and perceived value,” said NIQ South Africa MD Zak Haeri.

NIQ found that 64% of South Africa’s major FMCG product categories experienced year-on-year increases in regular and promotional price sensitivity, suggesting consumers are paying closer attention to price changes, whether on standard-priced items or those offered on promotion.

As a result, promotions have become an important strategy for brands seeking to maintain sales volumes and defend market share. However, the research also indicates that frequent discounting can condition shoppers to expect lower promotional prices.

NIQ said that despite consumers’ growing focus on value, they have not necessarily shifted their spending towards private-label products.

Private-label products generated sales of R53.5bn in the first half of 2026, up 1.9% from a year earlier and representing 17.5% of total sales value, NIQ said. Independent brands, meanwhile, recorded sales of R253bn, an increase of 7.9% and accounting for 82.5% of the market.

As a result, private labels ceded market share, while independent brands maintained their competitive edge through promotions and a strong presence in traditional trade channels.

“Consumers seem less inclined to switch to a private brand if an independent brand is available at an attractive promotional price,” Haeri said.

“Channel choice is an important part of the equation. Price-sensitive consumers are shopping more with independent and informal retailers, where they can purchase national brands in smaller packs or make more frequent top-up purchases.”

The pressure on FMCG companies comes as consumer spending growth is losing momentum. Trade Intelligence said at its 2026 retail conference in Johannesburg that consumer spending and retail remained in positive territory but growth had weakened.

Read: One-size-fits-all FMCG expansion no longer works in Africa

Real retail sales increased by just 0.4% in the second quarter, according to Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar. Trade Intelligence estimates that the FMCG sector expanded by 6.2% in 2025, exceeding food inflation of 4.2% — indicating underlying growth of roughly 2%.

Growth is becoming more fragmented, rather than being driven by a single broad market trend. Trade Intelligence Insights lead Andrea Slabber said companies are increasingly uncovering growth opportunities in smaller, more targeted segments, making it crucial to identify where those opportunities lie.

Meanwhile, competition is intensifying across traditional retail categories. Trade Intelligence data shows that the six biggest corporate retail groups have added about 4,000 stores over the past decade, taking their combined footprint to more than 11,000 outlets.

Retailers are diversifying beyond groceries into areas such as health and beauty, clothing and pet care. At the same time, quick-service restaurant chains are expanding their range of products for at-home consumption, while supermarkets are strengthening their ready-to-eat and foodservice offerings.

As companies pursue new avenues for growth, the lines between retail channels are becoming increasingly blurred, driving greater competition across the sector.

“While you’re spotting growth somewhere, you’re actually biting into someone else’s growth, and someone is probably looking at your space to grab a bit of yours,” said Trade Intelligence senior analyst Nicola Allen.

The changing market means the traditional middle-market product is no longer the only focus.

NIQ said brands must clearly position themselves as either premium offerings that justify a higher price, value-driven options, affordable mass-market products or dependable everyday staples. Complementing this, Trade Intelligence believes businesses need a deeper understanding of the customers, channels and shopping occasions that present the strongest growth opportunities.

Business Day