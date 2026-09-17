Supermarket Income Reit rental income rises as market grows

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Supermarket Income Reit grew rental income and expanded its property portfolio in the year to end-June as resilient UK grocery trading continued to support demand for supermarket property.

The UK-based group said the performance was anchored by continued growth in UK grocery spending and strong trading from its two biggest tenants, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, while the growing online market continued to reinforce the importance of physical stores.

The group increased its dividend to 6.18p a share and is targeting 6.30p in the 2027 financial year.

Net rental income increased 6.3% to £122.3-million, helped by acquisitions and rental growth. Still, higher finance costs weighed on earnings, with European Public Real Estate Association (Epra) earnings per share falling to 5.7p.

Epra EPS is a standard performance measure used by Reits and property companies to show core operational profitability.

Read: Supermarket Income Reit splashes out R2.18bn on grocery assets

Supermarket Income Reit said the value of its portfolio increased to about £2bn, with occupancy and rent collection at 100%. It spent £454m on acquisitions, broadening its reach into convenience stores and other grocery property.

The expansion comes as UK grocery market sales rose 4.3% to £256bn last year and are forecast to reach almost £300bn by 2030.

Supermarket stores remain central to the UK grocery market despite the shift towards online shopping, and retailers are increasingly using stores to fulfil digital orders.

“Omnichannel supermarkets remain a key driver of sales growth,” the group said, noting that outlets continue to support in-store and online demand.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s each increased grocery sales by 5.2% in their most recent financial years, reinforcing their positions as the UK’s two biggest supermarket groups.

This trend is supporting investor demand for supermarket property. UK grocery property investment volumes reached £1.9bn in 2025, above the five-year average, as investors were drawn to long leases, inflation-linked income and the essential nature of supermarket sites.

Supermarket Income Reit said 81% of rental income is linked to inflation, providing contractual rental growth.

The group, which has a portfolio pipeline of more than £500m, expects further growth from acquisitions and aims to eventually double its portfolio to at least £4bn.

CEO Rob Abraham said the group had the capital and investment opportunities to continue expanding.

“We have a pipeline in excess of £500m, supported by access to capital and the right team to deliver it. We see significant opportunity to continue investing in the business and converting that pipeline into growth,” he said.

Business Day