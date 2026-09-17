WATCH LIVE | Business Day and Standard Bank host SME summit

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From navigating uncertainty and rising costs to keeping up with technology, changing customer expectations and new growth opportunities, today’s SMEs are being asked to do more than survive.

They need to adapt. They need to evolve. They need to be ready.

Join Standard Bank and Business Day for the SME Summit as we unpack what it takes to build stronger, more relevant and future ready businesses.

Navigating change. Driving real growth. Building the future.

Business Day