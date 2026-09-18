Banks must do more than fund SMEs to help them survive: Standard Bank

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Moderator Gugulethu Mfuphi, left, Standard Bank head of trade and development Luthando Vuba and entrepreneur Tshepo Mohlala at the Standard Bank SME Summit in Sandton, held in partnership with Business Day.

South Africa’s small-business sector may be growing, but the urgent challenge is to keep these businesses alive, Standard Bank head of trade and development Luthando Vuba said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Standard Bank SME Summit in Sandton on Thursday, held in partnership with Business Day, Vuba put the failure rate of SMEs at about 60% and said stronger enterprise-development programmes, access to information, advisory services and technology could help bring the rate down to 30%-40%.

“Banks need to move beyond financing and use their infrastructure and expertise to help SMEs make better decisions, particularly as they expand into new markets,” Vuba said.

“Businesses are increasingly using Google analytics, social media and digital advertising to understand where their customers are before committing capital to expansion.

“The winners are people who just know where to play, looking at data, looking at analytics, leveraging digital infrastructure for that, and having the right approach.”

Fashion businesses are an example of how this is changing, Vuba said. Local market traction is no longer necessarily a prerequisite for taking a South African brand abroad, since businesses are able to use data to identify demand among international consumers and tourists.

Tshepo Jeans, he said, illustrates how an omnichannel model can enable a business to combine physical stores with digital channels rather than committing heavily to bricks-and-mortar expansion.

“It’s finding the right mix of where your customers are,” Vuba said, adding that businesses can use platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to test demand and gather data before deciding whether to open a store, remain online or build an e-commerce platform.

That data-led approach is being applied to international markets too. Standard Bank clients entering China, for example, have returned better informed, with some changing their branding and incorporating Chinese-language text to appeal to local consumers.

“What I have seen is they’re coming more informed. Their branding has changed. It has Mandarin,” Vuba said. In some cases, that preparation has translated into trade. “They have unlocked the deal. Now they’re exporting to an importer in China.”

Meanwhile, Tshepo Jeans founder Tshepo Mohlala said international expansion comes with big costs, especially protecting intellectual property across jurisdictions.

Mohlala founded the business in 2015 with an R8,000 Standard Bank loan, and it has since expanded into stores at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, and Sandton City and Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

“You need a super team of lawyers. It’s a very costly exercise, but if you don’t do it, you don’t own your brand in those spaces,” said Mohlala. “Having the right IP [intellectual property] lawyers who understand different territories and regulations really helped prepare us for expansion. We’re now ready to enter different markets because we’ve done the groundwork.”

But access to markets and data doesn’t remove one of the most persistent constraints on small businesses: their operating environment.

All-in-One Emergency founder Zwelakhe Mndebele says keeping the company’s headquarters in Soweto has been deliberate, despite operating nationally through more than 500 service providers across roadside assistance, security and ambulance services. He said staying rooted in the township keeps the business close to infrastructure challenges that raise the cost of doing business.

“We’ve kept it in Soweto because there are challenges. We are highlighting such shortages so that the necessary powers get to see and understand and assist us,” he said.

Infrastructure is only part of the challenge, though. Township businesses also have to overcome a perception that premium services are found elsewhere.

“Our minds are still locked in the past, saying, ‘if you want premium services, you need to step out of the township and go to Sandton, go to Rosebank,’” he said.

That perception, he argues, overlooks that many of the people providing services in Sandton and Rosebank live in townships themselves.

His response has been to bring those services into the township market, much as major retailers and shopping malls have done. “What we’ve done, like what the chain stores have done and the malls have done, we’ve brought all of that across,” Mndebele said.

Business Day