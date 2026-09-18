Coronation votes with its wallet in sign of no confidence in Spar

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Super Spar store at Tembisa Mall in Ekurhuleni. Coronation has reduced its interest in the company from 5.06% to 0.17%. Picture:

Asset manager Coronation, which marshals about R800bn in assets, has slashed its exposure to retail group Spar as investors continue to be cautious on the group’s turnaround, with sentiment weighed down further by a spate of high-level resignations.

The retail group on Thursday in a regulatory market filing said Coronation has reduced its interest in the company from 5.06% to 0.17% in what is seen as a vote of no confidence in the group’s long-term prospects.

The Coronation transaction comes just a month after the Cape Town-based money manager reduced its stake from 10.89% as it speeds its sell-down.

Spar’s share price has tanked 55% this year, in a particularly difficult year for the group, which has seen the resignations of Angelo Swartz as CEO and Mike Bosman as chair, alongside deputy chair Shirley Zinn.

Bosman and Zinn relinquished their roles after months of intense pressure and a retailer revolt led by the Spar Guild.

While Coronation has turned its back on Spar, Peresec this week increased its stake from a paltry 0.27% to 6.25%.

Spar has been a shadow of its former self since the botched, costly 2023 rollout of SAP software at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre, which triggered severe supply chain failures, empty store shelves and huge financial losses.

The IT failure blocked stock from hitting shelves, pushing independent store owners to buy from other suppliers instead of Spar’s network.

The group’s tribulations are better captured in the poor performance of its share price, which on Thursday traded at R44.55, down a mile from the R227 it was quoted at in February 2018.

Pressure is on new CEO Reeza Isaacs to steer the retailer through a critical operational reset. The near-term priorities for Isaacs include addressing retailer issues and improving the quality and consistency of earnings.

The group has made various executive appointments since the appointment of Isaacs after the abrupt resignation of Swartz, 28 months into the role.

The group appointed John Bradshaw as chief marketing officer, and Jerome Jacobs took charge of the group’s grocery and liquor business. Megan Pydigadu was promoted to the role of CFO, a position held by Isaacs until his promotion in March.

The appointment of a new chief marketing officer was seen as a move towards implementing corrective steps to introduce a more disciplined and tightly controlled promotional investment model.

Business Day