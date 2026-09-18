Nepi Rockcastle exits Baltics with €200m Ozas sale

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Nepi Rockcastle, Europe’s third-largest retail property group, is selling its Ozas shopping and entertainment centre in Vilnius, Lithuania, for €200m (R3.73bn) as it exits the Baltic region and redirects capital towards markets where it sees stronger growth opportunities.

The sale is expected to generate about €179m in net proceeds, a 13% premium to the property’s value at the end of June.

The disposal is part of the group’s strategy of concentrating its capital in its core central and eastern European (CEE) markets, while expanding into Spain, where it recently made its first investment outside the region.

Ozas was Nepi Rockcastle’s first investment in Lithuania and its only property in the Baltics. Since acquiring the centre in 2018, the group has expanded it from 62,400m² to about 70,600m² and grown its offering to about 200 retail outlets.

It has also reshaped the tenant mix and expanded the centre’s entertainment offering, with fashion, lifestyle, food and services alongside a cinema, family entertainment and fitness operators, the group said.

The changes helped drive growth in footfall, occupancy and income during the group’s eight-year ownership of the centre.

CEO Marek Noetzel said Ozas has been a successful investment, but the group decided to sell as it sharpened its geographic focus.

“While Ozas continues to perform strongly, we took the deliberate and disciplined decision to exit the Baltic region as part of our ongoing portfolio optimisation,” Noetzel said.

The sale will release capital for investment across Nepi Rockcastle’s €8.4bn portfolio in CEE, as well as support its expansion into Spain.

“We must continuously allocate capital where we see the strongest opportunities to create long-term value at scale,” Noetzel said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to the necessary approvals.

Nepi Rockcastle’s entry into Spain came with the acquisition of MegaPark Barakaldo, a roughly 81,000m² retail destination in Bilbao, for about €254m.

Business Day