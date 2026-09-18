Samsung bullish on premium smartphone sales in South Africa

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The head of Samsung’s local business is bullish about the strength of South Africa’s smartphone market, specifically the premium and foldable segments, even as prices for consumer electronics continue to shoot up.

Folding phones have received much attention in the past week with the release of Apple’s iPhone Duo on September 9. Samsung, the first major smartphone manufacturer to take a bet on foldables, continues to invest in the devices.

Last month, it released its folding range for 2026: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Ultra.

Despite global declines in the overall smartphone market and geopolitical tensions, the premium sector is growing, driven largely by consumers seeking AI features, says Justin Hume, vice-president for mobile at Samsung South Africa.

“The premium segment is actually incredibly resilient at this point. In an overall declining global market for smartphones, the premium segment is showing growth,” he told Business Day in an interview.

Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Flip 8 from R26,999, the Fold 8 from R40,999, and the Fold 8 Ultra starts at R50,999.

From left: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, the Fold 8 Ultra and the Fold 8 are available for pre-order. (Samsung)

The South Korean electronics company is the world’s largest smartphone maker, a position it has held for a number of years, though US-based Apple and China’s Xiaomi and Honor have been working to disrupt its dominance. Samsung is also dominant in South Africa, with an estimated 51% share of the market.

Hume highlighted that foldables are experiencing significant year-on-year growth, and the consumer mindset has shifted from deciding whether to buy a foldable to which foldable to buy. Early foldable adopters often upgrade at a much faster rate than the standard 24- or 36-month contract cycles, he said.

“What we can see is this runway for foldables is continuing to grow … and they have a much higher 12-month replacement cycle than any other product we have. Foldable customers are our most loyal customer base,” he said.

To illustrate, the Fold 7 — the Fold 8 Ultra’s predecessor — started at R42,999 when it was launched in 2025.

Memory costs have rocketed due to high demand from data centres, driven by the growth of AI. However, South African device prices have temporarily remained stable for certain segments due to a favourable foreign exchange rate and support from local mobile operators.

“Memory has arguably grown more than 300% in pricing over the past 12 months,” Hume said. “Today’s is the best price you’re going to get on the device as component prices start moving up; at some point that will have to be reflected in overall pricing.”

Samsung has also introduced a number of financing options, such as its trade-in programmes, to entice consumers to buy more high-end devices. It enables users to trade in an older phone model, based on a list of approved devices.

Hume said trade-in or residual values for old phones have increased, making it cheaper for consumers to afford premium upgrades.

Additionally, monthly financing programmes make it possible for consumers to move from basic 2G/3G devices straight into 4G/5G tiers. The market is also seeing a heavy stream of users upgrading directly from mid-range A-series phones into premium foldables.

Business Day