Sanlam sees value in AfroCentric stake despite Bonitas blow

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Financial services major Sanlam believes there is still value to extract from healthcare management services group AfroCentric, despite writing down its investment in the company to nil after Bonitas moved to sever ties with it.

Sanlam, valued at R175bn on the JSE, owns 60% of AfroCentric and has cast its eye on the long-term prospect of the outfit, despite its current tribulations.

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty ruled out disposing of its investment in AfroCentric, which has proved underwhelming since it took the commanding stake three years ago.

“Losing the Bonitas contract was clearly a big blow to that business. However, we still think it is a good business with great management. What we are busy doing is a rightsizing exercise. There are some execution challenges ahead to get the cost base right,” Hanratty said.

“We believe it’s an excellent business. The focus is on getting the costs trimmed according to what it can afford.”

AfroCentric operates through services, pharmaceutical and corporate solutions clusters.

The services cluster comprises the medical scheme administration business, while the pharmaceutical cluster has a presence across the manufacturing, wholesale and retail of drugs and multivitamins.

The corporate solutions cluster comprises various entities that support the overall aim of offering uniquely integrated, employee-focused health and wellness solutions to corporate and institutional clients.

The company suffered a blow earlier this year when its long-standing partnership with Bonitas Medical Fund officially ended at end-May.

Before the split, AfroCentric — primarily through its prominent healthcare subsidiary, Medscheme — served as the core medical aid administrator and managed care provider for Bonitas.

Sanlam acquired a controlling stake in AfroCentric to add comprehensive healthcare and medical scheme solutions to its financial services ecosystem.

The deal was part of several acquisitions by Sanlam, which included the purchase of Assupol as the group moved to build a fortress position in South Africa, expand in Africa and make inroads in India.

Hanratty sits on the AfroCentric board as a nonexecutive director, under the chairship of Anna Mokgokong. The company is led by Gerald van Wyk.

On Thursday, the company beefed up its board with the appointment of Zakhe Zuma.

“Over the course of his career, Mr Zuma has accumulated more than 11 years of board experience in JSE-listed property companies and property investment funds, and in March 2025, Mr Zuma joined African Rainbow Capital as a principal transactor, a position he currently holds,” the company said.

“Given Mr Zuma’s extensive experience and strong credentials, the board has further approved his appointment as a member of the group investment committee with effect from September 17 2026.”

Business Day