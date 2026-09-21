Construction recovery gains pace with 5% quarterly growth

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Employment figures were particularly encouraging, with construction employment increasing by 95,000 from the second quarter of 2025. Picture:

South Africa’s construction sector is showing signs of a broadening recovery, with activity rising 5% quarter on quarter in the second quarter of 2026 as employment, building approvals and building material production recorded solid gains.

The latest Afrimat construction index, compiled by economist Roelof Botha, increased 5% in real terms in the quarter, ahead of the 2.1% growth recorded by the economy as a whole.

The year-on-year picture remained more subdued, with the index increasing 0.7%, slightly below the 0.9% expansion in GDP.

Botha said, however, the employment figures were particularly encouraging, with a rise of 95,000 from the second quarter of 2025.

“Against the background of the year-on-year decline in South Africa’s total employment during the second quarter, the ability of the sector to have created [this many] new jobs is exceptionally good news,” he said.

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Construction employment increased 7.6% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter, while wholesale sales of construction materials rose 8.3% year-on-year and 6.6% quarter-on-quarter.

The volume of building materials produced increased 2.5% year-on-year and 8.5% from the first quarter, while the value of building plans passed by larger municipalities rose 4.5% for the year and 14.8% for the quarter.

Botha said the consistency across these indicators was an important feature of the latest reading.

“The consistency of the growth trends for wholesale trade sales of construction materials, employment in construction, the value of building plans passed by the larger municipalities and the volume of building materials produced is especially encouraging,” he said.

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“The quarter-on-quarter increase in the volume of building materials produced is particularly encouraging, as this indicator represents one of Afrimat’s core activities.”

However, the recovery remains uneven. The value of construction works fell 2.2% quarter on quarter, while construction value added fell 2.5%. The value of buildings completed dropped 4.7% over the quarter and 16.9% year on year.

Construction salaries and wages fell 1.6% quarter on quarter and 4.5% year on year.

Botha said the industry could therefore not yet be characterised as experiencing a broad-based recovery.

“Though activity levels in the sector remain subdued, the index’s seasonally adjusted reading has now been above the base period level of 100 for four successive quarters,” he said.

“This suggests that the sector is gradually recovering from the severe negative effects associated with the state capture era and the Covid-19 pandemic, though the recovery remains uneven across the various components of construction activity.”

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Five of the index’s 10 indicators recorded positive year-on-year growth in the second quarter, while six increased quarter on quarter.

Botha expects construction activity to benefit from infrastructure spending and municipal reform through the remainder of this year and into next.

The Metro Trading Services Reform Programme, supported by a $1bn (R16.25bn) loan from the New Development Bank, aims to improve the financial sustainability and operational performance of metropolitan municipalities, particularly in water, sanitation, electricity and waste management.

The construction pipeline is also expanding. Industry Insights’ 2026 Construction Book lists 110 projects worth about R396bn, up 71% from the R232bn recorded in its 2025 edition.

Lower fuel prices could provide another boost if geopolitical conditions stabilise, potentially easing inflationary pressure and creating room to return to interest rate cuts after an increase at the July monetary policy committee meeting.

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden said the group was operating through one of its most challenging periods in more than two decades, citing structural changes in the domestic economy and geopolitical uncertainty.

Its diversified portfolio had helped cushion the business, with its aggregates operation increasingly providing stability as conditions for bulk commodities became less favourable.

“Today, it is our aggregates business that is providing that stability and demonstrating the strength of our diversified model,” Van Heerden said.

Afrimat was seeing volume growth from infrastructure and construction activity, including rail maintenance, provincial road upgrades, water infrastructure, residential and commercial construction and renewable energy projects.

Business Day