NEWS ANALYSIS | Spar’s fate hinges on whether a reset can restore trust

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Troubled wholesaler Spar’s boardroom reset was meant to draw a line under years of pressure and still the market is not convinced. Neither, it seems, are some of the group’s longest-standing institutional backers.

Recently Spar finally gave its independent retailers the boardroom change they spent months demanding after Mike Bosman and Shirley Zinn surrendered their chair roles to Lwazi Koyana, who inherited a somewhat distressed legacy. Retailers asked for the change in May, but the question remains whether it will actually fix anything.

The market’s answer so far seems to be a “no”, as investors continue to price in three problems: a prolonged weak trading performance, unresolved governance risk and no payout to compensate for the wait.

In the week of the resignations alone, the stock dropped by a further 9%, landing it at a 10-year low. Over the past 12 months, Spar’s value has fallen about 55%, cutting its market capitalisation to about R8.8bn.

According to ShareData, the group’s price-to-earnings ratio is just 8.33 against earnings per share of 334.9c, indicating that the market has little confidence in Spar’s future growth. It has also not declared a dividend since December 2022, when it paid out 225c per share.

That caution now extends to the share register with Coronation, historically one of Spar’s larger shareholders, cutting its stake from 5.06% to 0.17% in a filing last week.

Analysts, too, are not convinced that the boardroom reset settles anything.

Aeon Investment research analyst Chanté Cain said the risk for shareholders “is not the resignations themselves but further delays to the turnaround”. She warned the tension between the board and the retail network remains a risk worth monitoring.

Anchor Capital investment analyst Steph Erasmus struck a similar tone.

“The board shake-up may represent a step in the right direction, though we see the appointment of a chair who commands the confidence of Spar’s store owners as critical. Ultimately, the relationship between Spar and its independent store owners is fundamentally symbiotic, and rebuilding trust between the two parties will be essential to restoring the business to a sustainable footing.”

He said Spar’s operating profit fell substantially in the first half of the year, while a growing share of the money owed to the group by retailers is overdue. The group’s Irish operations are now carrying most of the load, an unusual position for a South African retailer, said Erasmus.

“The Spar balance sheet provides little room for further execution missteps, with South Africa leverage approaching its covenant limits and the dividend suspended. The well-publicised SAP software implementation challenges have not helped its cause, with the rollout still incomplete and remaining a material execution risk,” he said.

“We remain on the sidelines for now. However, a credible board reset, improved relations with its independent store owners and evidence of a sustainable recovery by the South African business could change our view relatively quickly.”

Meanwhile, Spar’s leadership is presenting the crisis as contained. CEO Reeza Isaacs told Business Day the board changes do not affect the company’s turnaround strategy and the executive team and its priorities remain unchanged. He said Koyana’s appointment provides continuity while the board runs a formal succession process and that Spar has agreed on a reset with retailer representatives centred on profitability, pricing, distribution and competitiveness.

“We are not asking shareholders to assess the turnaround on intent alone. Progress should be judged on sustained delivery, a healthier retailer relationship and measurable improvement in Spar’s operational and financial performance,” he said.

The upheaval did not come out of nowhere. In March, retailers held an urgent, retailer-only meeting to raise concerns about centralised decision-making, a lack of retail experience at board level, weakening store profitability and the earlier departure of Spar’s former boss Angelo Swartz.

We are not asking shareholders to assess the turnaround on intent alone. Progress should be judged on sustained delivery, a healthier retailer relationship and measurable improvement in Spar’s operational and financial performance — Reeza Isaacs, Spar CEO

That meeting produced a formal mandate and by May retailer representatives had turned it into a written petition demanding Bosman’s resignation. The board initially rejected it, affirming full confidence in Bosman and proposing a subcommittee instead.

In correspondence, which Business Day has seen, retailers rejected that structure, arguing a board-appointed panel could not credibly review complaints about the board’s own leadership, and pushed for an independent outside chair. More letters followed without resolution.

At one point the board tried splitting retailer grievances into operational and governance tracks, which retailers rejected as an artificial distinction. Underneath the standoff sat hard numbers, including thin margins, mounting overdues and some stores reportedly selling for less than it cost to set them up.

That dispute simmered for months before finally breaking into the August resignations.

Bosman and Zinn, for their part, said that they had faced sustained hostility and threats from existing and former retailers and employees that made their continued involvement untenable, hence the need to leave.

So where does that leave Spar now? The company has cleared out its two most senior independent directors, the people retailers blamed most directly for the crisis. But the numbers that triggered the revolt, including a stalled technology rollout, are still there, unchanged by a change of face at the top.

Isaac’s comment, in effect, is a plea for patience, asking shareholders to judge the group on what it delivers from here, not on the drama that led to this point. But patience is exactly what the weak share price suggests the market is running out of.

“The most important measures will be whether the turnaround delivers tangible improvement in retailer and group performance. Investors should look for progress in retailer profitability, pricing and procurement, distribution and service levels, retail capability and technology, and marketing effectiveness. These improvements should, over time, translate into stronger margins, improved cash generation, disciplined capital allocation and further deleveraging,” he said.

While Spar’s share price did some heavy lifting last week — it is up 11% in the past five days — it has still lost more than half its value so far this year.

Business Day