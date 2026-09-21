SA Corporate’s income rises as apartment sales support growth

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SA Corporate Real Estate, the country’s largest listed residential rental property owner, has reported a 7% increase in first-half distributable income per share to 13.92c, helped by strong apartment sales and resilient demand across its portfolio.

The group said operating conditions continued to support high occupancy and rental growth in its residential portfolio, while convenience-led and value-focused retail properties remained resilient. Its logistics portfolio also continued to attract demand.

The group increased its dividend by 7% to 13.92c a share, maintaining a 92.5% payout ratio for the six months to end-June.

“Eskom sustained more than 400 consecutive days without load-shedding, improving business continuity and lowering costs. But gains at home were offset by the Middle East conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions, which pushed up oil prices and pressured the rand and bond yields,” it said.

The residential portfolio continued to deliver rental growth above inflation, supported by high occupancy and steady demand for well-located, professionally managed homes.

“Following the acquisition of The Parks Lifestyle Apartments in December 2025 and continued organic growth, residential assets now account for about 49% of the group’s South African portfolio, strengthening its position as the country’s largest listed residential rental owner,” the group said.

Meanwhile, residential division Africa Housing Company’s (Afhco’s) property management and apartment sales platforms continue to underpin the residential portfolio, with noncore units being sold into the retail market above cost. The strategy allows the group to extract further value from its scaled residential portfolio, it said.

Retail leasing activity remained focused on grocery, convenience and experiential tenants, supporting resilient trading across the portfolio. Trading densities also grew during the period, led by grocery anchors.

“Residential vacancies improved in the first half of 2026, averaging 3.3%, or 3.8% including student accommodation, reflecting sustained demand for well-located, professionally managed rental homes,” the group said.

Its Zambian portfolio delivered strong underlying growth, with net property income rising 12.6% in US dollar terms, supported by higher occupancy and stronger trading at Arcades Shopping Mall, while distributable income rose 10.8%.

The group said its leasing team’s focus will shift to converting the deals already signed into occupied spaces in the second half, alongside a constant push across the portfolio to backfill remaining vacancies with convenience-focused offerings that strengthen the overall tenant mix.

“This is expected to bring portfolio vacancy down over the remainder of the year. Longer term, a revamp is also planned at Town Square for 2027, further supporting the portfolio’s tenant mix and vacancy trajectory beyond the current reporting period,” the group said.

Business Day