New Sita boss vows to rebuild trust after governance failures

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As the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) gears up for an annual gathering of its customers, new boss Magatho Mello is working to restore confidence in the institution as a credible technology adviser and solutions implementer.

The agency, set up to co-ordinate government IT resources, has had its share of turmoil in recent years with communications minister Solly Malatsi releasing a report in July detailing administrative, governance and procurement failures at Sita in 2020-25.

Mello, a veteran of the sector, took the MD’s office in April as Malatsi constituted a new board for the agency. Mello is the first permanent MD at Sita since late 2023.

In an interview with Business Day, Mello candidly addressed the agency’s negative public standing and low client satisfaction across organs of state, emphasising how this impairs employee morale despite an annual billing revenue of R7.4bn.

“I don’t like the reputation of Sita in the market, primarily because I do not like what it does to our employees. The biggest criticism … is that we are not playing an active role in allowing government to evolve,” he said.

This comes as the agency gathers its customers in Durban for the annual GovTech conference, with the department of communications & digital technologies.

Sita has historically been judged by “the things we haven’t done”, requiring executive leadership to actively promote operational successes and rebuild trust across departments, said Mello.

The former Telkom, Vodacom, IBM, SABS and MTN senior leader sees GovTech as an opportunity to engage customers on a range of issues, with priority placed on phasing out old technologies and systems.

Consulting firm Accenture has previously told Business Day that the use of outdated software and computers by government departments was a major point of vulnerability for the state’s digital security.

Mello says digital transformation requires sun-setting outdated systems instead of layering complexity.

“You have to consciously make peace with the fact that [for] certain things that you may deploy, after a certain time, there’s consolidation,” he said.

Another major focus is being smarter about how Sita develops certain solutions. Mello saying there is an opportunity to create platforms that can service multiple departments, thus reducing possible duplication and overall costs.

As such, a major structural shift under Mello is moving away from isolated, bespoke “agency transactions” toward shared, reusable government platforms.

“We have drifted away from the practice of contracting for multitenancy. So that when we do assess a requirement we contract with the appreciation that we’re going to serve multiple entities of government,” he said.

In addition, Mello noted that startups and local innovators with viable products and solutions often abandon government work due to bureaucratic tender processes, which Sita plans to streamline.

Weighing in on the much-talked-about data sovereignty debate, he clarified that such an agenda must not be mistaken for “technological isolationism” or barring global tech firms but rather establishing national authority over data architectures.

Data sovereignty refers to the principle that digital data is subject to laws and regulations of the country where it is collected, stored or processed.

“I do not see sovereignty as the exclusion of multinational or foreign companies. But it is getting the right balance between how we manage data [and] how we manage the platforms versus the services that are provided by hyperscalers or global companies,” noted Mello.

He said sovereignty requires clear definitions so the state can measure consistency across public cloud, hybrid architectures, and local hosting.

Overall, the new Sita head says the agency’s purpose is to orchestrate discussions and enable delivery rather than dictate rigid doctrines.

“We have to go back to first principles. Sita exists to enable government.”

Business Day