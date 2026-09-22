Balwin exits JSE in R2.26bn deal

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Balwin Properties has left the JSE and moved into private ownership after securing shareholder approval and clearing the remaining requirements for its R2.26bn transaction.

The move brings an end to almost 11 years on the public market for the residential developer, with founder Steve Brookes and MD Rodney Gray retaining their investment in the business alongside the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), acting for the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

The change in ownership comes as Balwin looks to pursue its next phase of growth outside the scrutiny and demands of the listed market, while retaining the management team and operating model that have shaped the group over the past three decades.

The transaction received 98.48% support from eligible shareholders, with those participating in the scheme receiving R4.35 a share in cash on Monday.

Brookes said the change in ownership did not alter the company’s leadership or its commitment to the business.

“I founded Balwin 30 years ago and remain as committed to the business today as I was then,” he said.

“Rodney and I are reinvesting because we believe in Balwin, our people and the development pipeline. We see a lot of opportunity ahead.”

The private ownership structure gives Balwin greater flexibility to pursue its development pipeline while keeping the existing management team involved in the business.

The group has grown during its years on the public market, delivering about 26,000 apartments and generating R28.3bn in sales revenue. It has also paid almost R1bn in dividends and completed its 100th residential development in 2025.

Brookes said the years on the JSE had helped strengthen the company’s governance and discipline.

“Being listed made Balwin a better company,” he said. “The discipline and accountability that came with being listed are now part of how we run the business.”

Balwin will continue to focus on residential development while growing its annuity business and an emerging build-to-rent platform.

For Brookes, the delisting marks the start of another chapter rather than a departure from the business he founded.

“Our focus now is on taking the business forward and continuing to build on the foundation we have created over the past 30 years,” he said.

Business Day