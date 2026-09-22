Small retailers face tougher rules after watchdog finds widespread violations

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The watchdog has identified widespread noncompliance, particularly among spaza shops and other small retail businesses. Picture:

The National Consumer Commission has put small retailers on notice to comply with the country’s consumer protection laws after its two-year probe found widespread abuses, including lack of transparency on prices for goods sold.

To arrest these abuses, the consumer watchdog has tightened its guidelines for suppliers, importers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and service providers regarding compliance with product description, labelling, sales record, and price disclosure requirements contemplated in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

This is after the watchdog, from July 2024 to March this year, “identified widespread noncompliance with the CPA, particularly among spaza shops and other small retail businesses”, outfits that mainly operate in the R900bn township economy.

The guidelines will also affect e-commerce players.

“The inspections revealed that most of the inspected suppliers failed to … disclose prices of goods offered for sale, failed to issue sales records to consumers or issued sales records that did not contain the information prescribed by the CPA, suppliers offered goods for sale without labels and product descriptions thereby limiting consumers’ ability to exercise his/her right to choose and make informed purchasing decision prior to concluding transactions,” the commission said.

“These guidelines seek to provide clarity regarding the obligations imposed on suppliers in relation to product descriptions, labelling of goods, issuance of sales records, and disclosure of prices to consumers.”

The guidelines state that goods offered for sale must contain a truthful and adequate product description, including country of origin and that no supplier may misrepresent used or refurbished goods as new and not falsely claim compliance, approval, or certification of goods they are selling.

On pricing, the guidelines will ask that suppliers must clearly display the selling price of goods or services offered to consumers and that a supplier may not charge a consumer a price higher than the displayed price — something that has become a regular practice in the sale of fast-moving consumer goods and the airtime market in the townships.

The guidelines also tell merchants that before consumers finalise payments, all additional charges, including service charges and administration fees, must be disclosed.

Noncompliance with the guidelines may result in administrative fines, product recalls and referrals for prosecution.

However, policing the vast informal sector will be difficult for the commission, with the country home to more than 200,000 spaza shops and mainly unregistered entities.

The commission has been increasingly focused on protecting consumers from unscrupulous practices. One of the major moves the commission made this year is clamping down on spam calls that have become a nuisance to consumers.

Under the new laws, direct marketers are expected to register and cleanse their lists against the opt-out registry system before contacting consumers for direct marketing purposes.

The opt-out activities are expected to have high traffic volumes, as the majority of the population who own a mobile device is targeted. Data from Truecaller shows about 17-billion spam calls were made to consumers by telemarketers in the first six months of 2026 alone.

Direct marketers who fail to register will be prohibited from contacting consumers for direct marketing purposes and face penalties if they do.

The commission will administer the opt-out registry, which provides mechanisms for registering by consumers and direct marketers.

Business Day