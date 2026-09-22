DNI backs Mission Mobile with R500m

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Mission Mobile has secured R500m in funding from DNI Invest to enhance access to smartphones and connectivity for a wider customer base. Picture:

Local investment firm DNI is pushing forward with its capital deployment drive, now backing Mission Mobile with R500m.

This is part of a drive that has seen the investor committing R2.1bn across connectivity, digital services, and fintech.

Most recently, the firm led a group of investors backing Vox Telecom with fresh investment that values it and its associated companies Frogfoot and Hypa at a combined R14.4bn.

In addition, the company has also funded Mission Mobile and KnowRoaming, “bringing complementary capabilities in fibre infrastructure, affordable device access, and eSIM services into one connected strategy”.

This week, details concerning its investment in Mission Mobile were revealed.

The mobile technology company announced on Tuesday that it will receive up to R500m in funding from DNI Invest. The funds are earmarked to expand its model, helping mobile network operators serve a broader customer base, while giving more people access to smartphones and cost-effective connectivity.

Founded in 2023 by brothers Tim and Adam Strike, Mission Mobile specialises in using data to score consumers looking to buy devices on credit. Device financing, across 12, 24, 26 and 48-month terms, is commonplace in South Africa.

However, traditional scoring methods can often leave out many consumers from being able to access such financing. Mission Mobile taps into alternative lending methods, using other data sets to widen the possible customer bases for mobile operators.

At the heart of that model is Mission Mobile’s proprietary technology platform, Beam.

“With more than 80% of South Africa’s mobile connections still on prepaid, a traditional contract remains out of reach for many,” said Tim Strike, CEO of Mission Mobile.

“Customers are often spread across multiple SIMs, with little commitment to any one network. That erodes the value of customer relationships for local network providers. It also lessens the purchasing power of their customers and compromises their ability to stay connected.”

Adam Strike serves as the company’s chief technology officer and leads its tech development.

DNI has grown over the years to be large in the sale of SIM cards, as well as airtime and data packages. It is also a major supplier of devices in the country, which ties into Mission Mobile’s business model.

“The commercial opportunity is considerable, but so is the potential impact on people’s lives — greater value from their hard-earned money and the ability to stay connected. Businesses that can achieve both are rare, and they are exactly the ones we look to support,” said Mick Silke, CEO of FinCo at DNI.

Business Day