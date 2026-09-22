Kenya’s SEZ model puts SA’s industrial logistics sector on the back foot

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Improvon’s Nairobi Gate. The property group says Kenya’s SEZ framework has given businesses greater certainty. Picture:

South Africa’s special economic zones (SEZs) face a competitiveness problem that goes beyond tax incentives, according to logistics property group Improvon, whose long-running operations in Kenya have exposed the importance of customs and regulatory systems in attracting industrial investment.

Improvon, which has operated its Nairobi Gate Industrial Park for years, said Kenya’s SEZ framework has given businesses greater certainty by embedding customs processes, approvals and operating rules into the zone’s day-to-day functioning.

The comparison comes as South Africa moves to change the tax regime for SEZs. Recently, the Treasury proposed replacing its rigid 20% threshold with a market-based fairness test to make its preferential 15% corporate tax rate accessible to more SEZ operators.

But Improvon’s experience in Kenya suggests the tax treatment is only one part of the equation for businesses deciding where to establish industrial and logistics operations.

Improvon’s Nairobi Gate Industrial Park MD Dean Shillaw said Kenya had made greater progress in putting the legislation and systems underpinning its SEZs into operation.

“My view is that Kenya’s SEZ space is about 10 years ahead of South Africa’s. The key difference is legislation and operationalisation,” Shillaw said.

Nairobi Gate, a 40ha SEZ, has developed about 50,000m² of industrial space since Improvon entered Kenya, with more than $60m (about R975m) invested in the park. It is about 80% occupied by 36 tenants, with international businesses accounting for about 65% of these.

About three-quarters of the tenants are SEZ enterprises, including American Express, US-based chemical distributor Ecolab and an international cosmetics manufacturer.

A key part of the park’s proposition is its customs infrastructure. About 40% of Nairobi Gate operates as a customs-controlled area, while the park also holds a free-trade zone licence.

The framework allows qualifying businesses to store, handle, break bulk, repack, consolidate and distribute goods in a customs-controlled environment. This gives companies using Kenya as a regional distribution base greater flexibility over when goods enter the domestic market.

For Improvon, the distinction between having infrastructure and having an operational regulatory framework has been significant.

Nairobi Gate built its customs infrastructure in 2018, but the customs-controlled area only became operational in 2023 after government approvals were secured and the relevant agencies were brought into the process.

“Until legislation, approvals and operational structures are in place, the practical value of infrastructure is limited,” Shillaw said.

That experience points to a broader challenge for South Africa as it seeks to attract investment into its SEZs: incentives should be supported by the systems that allow businesses to use them efficiently.

Shillaw said investors needed regulatory certainty before committing capital to new developments.

“Before investors will back breaking ground on an SEZ, the necessary SEZ and customs legislation must be in place,” he said. “Secondly, the customs controlled area should be operationalised through the relevant agencies so that the infrastructure has a practical effect.”

Business Day