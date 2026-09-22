PODCAST | Momentum’s conversations strategy in focus

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Momentum’s communication strategy is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Natalie Druion, executive head of conversations at Momentum Group.

This discussion focuses on the evolving role of corporate communications, specifically how brands must shift from traditional broadcasting to genuine, two-way dialogue.

Druion outlines a structural shift at Momentum, moving away from isolated PR, digital, and social media departments.

Instead, these functions are unified under a “conversations” umbrella. This model breaks down internal silos and ensures the brand manages the entire value chain of its interactions, moving away from static advertising toward active, reciprocal engagement with consumers.

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As a financial institution, a big part of Momentum’s work is communicating complex concepts about money and finances in ways that are accessible to its clients.

A significant portion of the discussion tackles South Africa’s systemic financial literacy gap, particularly in a credit-heavy economy where only a small fraction of the population can comfortably retire.

Druion argues that traditional, patronising financial advice — like simply telling people to save money — does not work.

To effect real change, brands must use behavioural economics, empathy and relatable storytelling to make financial concepts accessible.

Through the discussion, Druion details Momentum’s communication strategy; conversation priorities; efforts to make finance topics more accessible; and the value of thought leadership.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.